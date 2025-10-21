Singer Benny Dayal And Wife Catherine Expecting Their First Child: ‘Our Little Light Is On The Way’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 08:05 IST

Benny Dayal and his wife Catherine are all set to embrace parenthood! The couple announced they are expecting their first child by sharing photos from Catherine’s pregnancy shoot.

Congratulations are in order as Bollywood singer Benny Dayal and his wife Catherine Dayal announced that they are expecting their first child! Benny, known for hit songs such as ‘Badtameez Dil’, ‘Kaise Mujhe’, ‘Tu Meri Dost Hai’, shared the delightful news on Instagram by sharing pictures from Catherine Thangam’s pregnancy shoot. In the caption, the parents-to-be expressed their excitement, and wrote that ‘Baby Dayal’ is on the way.

On Monday, Benny Dayal and Catherine Dayal shared a joint post to announce that they are expecting their first child. They shared a series of lovely pictures from Catherine’s photoshoot. One photo shows the singer holding an ultrasound picture, while another one shows him gently cradling his wife’s baby bump. Other pictures show Catherine proudly flaunting her growing baby bump during the pregnancy shoot. In the caption, they wrote, “Our little light is on the way Baby Dayal, our new ray of sunshine coming soon.” Check out the post below!

Dulquer Salmaan, Armaan Malik Congratulate Benny Dayal And Catherine Dayal

Soon after they shared the post, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Armaan Malik commented, “Omg! Yeh to badi happy wali Diwali hogayi congrats Ben and Cat,” while Dulquer Salmaan wrote, “Congratulations you guys.” Vishal Dadlani commented, “Now that’s a Happy Diwali! Congratulations @bennydayalofficial and @catherinedayal !,” while Aditi Singh Sharma wrote, “Congratulationssss baby Cabenn is comingggg.”

About Benny Dayal And Catherine Dayal

Benny Dayal married model-actress Catherine Thangam in a close-knit ceremony in Bengaluru in 2016. The Kerala-born ‘Badtameez Dil’ hitmaker is known for songs like ‘Tu Meri Dost Hai,’ ‘Kaise Mujhe,’ ‘Tarkeebein,’ many others. He has also performed in films in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Meanwhile, before relocating to Mumbai, Catherine lived in New York with her family and worked as a professional model and actress.

Benny Dayal and Catherine Dayal often share lovely posts on Instagram, and fans go gaga over their rapport and chemistry. In June, they celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture from their wedding ceremony, they wrote, “THEN to NOW: Happy 9th Anniversary to us #thedayals.”

