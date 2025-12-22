Singer Chinmayi Sripada Defends Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Team After Mob Incident | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 22, 2025, 17:50 IST

Singer Chinmayi Sripada defended Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s team after the actress was mobbed by fans in Hyderabad, praising their efforts to keep her safe amid the chaos.

A few days after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation when she stepped out to attend a store launch event in Hyderabad. Following the videos of Samantha being mobbed, her team was heavily criticised for not taking enough measures to protect her, owing to her mass popularity. Now, as Samantha’s team continues to receive flak, singer Chinmayi Sripada has come to their defence.

Chinmayi reshared the video of Samantha being mobbed on her X and wrote, “The actress’ team, including her team member Arya, is literally safeguarding her with his entire person. He must have been left with several bruises at the very least.”

The actress’ team including her team member, Arya, is literally safeguarding her with his entire person . He must have been left with several bruises at the very least.Controlling a mob of humans who dont know basic civil behaviour is not an actress’ job. https://t.co/ehqoGd2mpU — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 22, 2025

She further continued and called out the crowd, saying, “Controlling a mob of humans who don’t know basic civil behaviour is not an actress’ job.”

On Sunday evening, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by the crowd, and in the clip, she was seen struggling to move and looking visibly restrained as she made her way to her car. In the video, Samantha’s security personnel were seen holding her and guiding her through the crowd so that she could reach her car and leave the place as soon as possible.

As the video went viral, fans of the actress began calling out the behaviour of the crowd. “Well, as much as I hate these people who can’t learn some manners, I agree sometimes these kinds of fans need to learn manners or need a tight slap,” one wrote. Another commented, “Divided by language, united by gawars.” A third wrote, “If I speak about Indian dehatis, I’m in big trouble.”

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha recently surprised her fans as she dropped pictures from her intimate wedding with beau Raj Nidimoru. Raj Nidimoru first worked with Samantha during the shooting of The Family Man season 2 in 2021. Their paths crossed again on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Samantha starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Despite months of speculation, neither Samantha nor Raj publicly acknowledged their relationship. Their rare appearances together only strengthened rumours until Samantha finally confirmed their union shortly before the wedding.

