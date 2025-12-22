সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Is Dhurandhar’s Danish Pandor Dating Aahana Kumra? Her Post On ‘Danny Boy’ Sparks Buzz | Bollywood News দিপু দাসকে পুড়িয়ে হত্যা: ১২ আসামি তিন দিনের রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad একমি ল্যাবরেটরিজের ৩৫ শতাংশ নগদ লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad Singer Chinmayi Sripada Defends Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Team After Mob Incident | Telugu Cinema News After securing a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad, Ishan Kishan named captain of Jharkhand for upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News হাদি হত্যাকারীদের নামে ঘৃণা স্তম্ভ উদ্বোধন করেছেন রাশেদ প্রধান বাংলাদেশ-ভারত উত্তেজনা কমানোর উপায় খোঁজার আহ্বান রাশিয়ার Watch: Eisha Singh And Isha Malviya All Smiles As They Arrive At Laughter Chefs S3 | Television News সূচকের উত্থানে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad ‘England have had a cockiness about them’: Michael Vaughan rips into Ben Stokes and team after Ashes loss | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Singer Chinmayi Sripada Defends Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Team After Mob Incident | Telugu Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Singer Chinmayi Sripada Defends Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Team After Mob Incident | Telugu Cinema News


Last Updated:

Singer Chinmayi Sripada defended Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s team after the actress was mobbed by fans in Hyderabad, praising their efforts to keep her safe amid the chaos.

font
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by crowd.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by crowd.

A few days after actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu faced a similar situation when she stepped out to attend a store launch event in Hyderabad. Following the videos of Samantha being mobbed, her team was heavily criticised for not taking enough measures to protect her, owing to her mass popularity. Now, as Samantha’s team continues to receive flak, singer Chinmayi Sripada has come to their defence.

Chinmayi reshared the video of Samantha being mobbed on her X and wrote, “The actress’ team, including her team member Arya, is literally safeguarding her with his entire person. He must have been left with several bruises at the very least.”

She further continued and called out the crowd, saying, “Controlling a mob of humans who don’t know basic civil behaviour is not an actress’ job.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Mobbed

On Sunday evening, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by the crowd, and in the clip, she was seen struggling to move and looking visibly restrained as she made her way to her car. In the video, Samantha’s security personnel were seen holding her and guiding her through the crowd so that she could reach her car and leave the place as soon as possible.

As the video went viral, fans of the actress began calling out the behaviour of the crowd. “Well, as much as I hate these people who can’t learn some manners, I agree sometimes these kinds of fans need to learn manners or need a tight slap,” one wrote. Another commented, “Divided by language, united by gawars.” A third wrote, “If I speak about Indian dehatis, I’m in big trouble.”

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha recently surprised her fans as she dropped pictures from her intimate wedding with beau Raj Nidimoru. Raj Nidimoru first worked with Samantha during the shooting of The Family Man season 2 in 2021. Their paths crossed again on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny, where Samantha starred opposite Varun Dhawan. Despite months of speculation, neither Samantha nor Raj publicly acknowledged their relationship. Their rare appearances together only strengthened rumours until Samantha finally confirmed their union shortly before the wedding.

First Published:

December 22, 2025, 17:50 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Is Dhurandhar’s Danish Pandor Dating Aahana Kumra? Her Post On ‘Danny Boy’ Sparks Buzz | Bollywood News

Is Dhurandhar’s Danish Pandor Dating Aahana Kumra? Her Post On ‘Danny Boy’ Sparks Buzz | Bollywood News

দিপু দাসকে পুড়িয়ে হত্যা: ১২ আসামি তিন দিনের রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

দিপু দাসকে পুড়িয়ে হত্যা: ১২ আসামি তিন দিনের রিমান্ডে – Corporate Sangbad

একমি ল্যাবরেটরিজের ৩৫ শতাংশ নগদ লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

একমি ল্যাবরেটরিজের ৩৫ শতাংশ নগদ লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

হাদি হত্যাকারীদের নামে ঘৃণা স্তম্ভ উদ্বোধন করেছেন রাশেদ প্রধান

হাদি হত্যাকারীদের নামে ঘৃণা স্তম্ভ উদ্বোধন করেছেন রাশেদ প্রধান

Watch: Eisha Singh And Isha Malviya All Smiles As They Arrive At Laughter Chefs S3 | Television News

Watch: Eisha Singh And Isha Malviya All Smiles As They Arrive At Laughter Chefs S3 | Television News

বাংলাদেশ-ভারত উত্তেজনা কমানোর উপায় খোঁজার আহ্বান রাশিয়ার

বাংলাদেশ-ভারত উত্তেজনা কমানোর উপায় খোঁজার আহ্বান রাশিয়ার

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST