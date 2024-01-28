Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Assaults His Disciple In Viral Video, Issues Clarification; Watch

Renowned Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who has equally contributed his voice to many Bollywood films as well as Pakistani serials stirred a controversy after reports of him assaulting an individual inside the premises of his house went viral today.

The widely circulated clip on social media, shared by Samaa TV, shows the famous Pakistani singer demanding liquor from an individual and physically assaulting them in front of a crowd.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan later released a clarification video alongside his disciple and the disciple’s father that he had previously assaulted. In the video, he explained that the bottle he requested didn’t contain liquor; instead, it had holy water from a religious cleric who recited verses over it. The post was shared by senior journalist and anchor Tariq Mateen. It starts with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan saying ‘Ye Jo hua videos aap dekh rahe hai, ye ek Ustad aur Shagird ke beech ki baat hai.”

Check it out here:

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has spread magic among millions with his melodious voice in songs like O Re Piya, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Mann Ki Lagan, and Jiya Dhadak Dhadak, among others.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan belongs to a family of talented musicians. His grandfather, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was a respected member of a famous qawwali group and was recognised by The New York Times as the greatest qawwali singer of his generation.

This is not the first time when Rahat Fateh Ali Khan got embroiled in a controversy.

Back in 2019, the singer was accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency in India for three years. According to an ABP News report, Khan had got $340,000 (Rs 2.42 crore) through illegal means of which he reportedly smuggled $225,000 (Rs 1.6 crore).

In 2011, he was found with undocumented $125,000 (Rs 89.1 lakh) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A native of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, Khan catapulted to fame in India after his super-hit song Jiya Dhadak Dhadak in Kunal Kemmu’s 2005 film Kalyug. Since then he has sung several popular tracks for blockbuster films, including Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Sajda (My Name Is Khan), Teri Meri (Bodyguard) and Jag Jhoomeya (Sultan).