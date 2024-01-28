রবিবার , ২৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৪ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Assaults His Disciple In Viral Video, Issues Clarification; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৮, ২০২৪ ১:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahat fateh ali khan beating 2024 01 9826730e31a094f8f91fd97d89d1c462


After a video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashing an individual went viral, the singer issued a clarification.

After a video of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashing an individual went viral, the singer issued a clarification.

A video went viral on social media that captured popular singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan thrashing an individual. He later issued a clarification clip.

Renowned Pakistani singer Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who has equally contributed his voice to many Bollywood films as well as Pakistani serials stirred a controversy after reports of him assaulting an individual inside the premises of his house went viral today.

The widely circulated clip on social media, shared by Samaa TV, shows the famous Pakistani singer demanding liquor from an individual and physically assaulting them in front of a crowd.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan later released a clarification video alongside his disciple and the disciple’s father that he had previously assaulted. In the video, he explained that the bottle he requested didn’t contain liquor; instead, it had holy water from a religious cleric who recited verses over it. The post was shared by senior journalist and anchor Tariq Mateen. It starts with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan saying ‘Ye Jo hua videos aap dekh rahe hai, ye ek Ustad aur Shagird ke beech ki baat hai.”

Check it out here:

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has spread magic among millions with his melodious voice in songs like O Re Piya, Tere Mast Mast Do Nain, Mann Ki Lagan, and Jiya Dhadak Dhadak, among others.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan belongs to a family of talented musicians. His grandfather, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was a respected member of a famous qawwali group and was recognised by The New York Times as the greatest qawwali singer of his generation.

This is not the first time when Rahat Fateh Ali Khan got embroiled in a controversy.

Back in 2019, the singer was accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency in India for three years. According to an ABP News report, Khan had got $340,000 (Rs 2.42 crore) through illegal means of which he reportedly smuggled $225,000 (Rs 1.6 crore).

In 2011, he was found with undocumented $125,000 (Rs 89.1 lakh) at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A native of Pakistan’s Faisalabad, Khan catapulted to fame in India after his super-hit song Jiya Dhadak Dhadak in Kunal Kemmu’s 2005 film Kalyug. Since then he has sung several popular tracks for blockbuster films, including Tere Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg), Teri Ore (Singh Is Kinng), Sajda (My Name Is Khan), Teri Meri (Bodyguard) and Jag Jhoomeya (Sultan).

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1706385136 photo
Never have any limitations and keep believing, says oldest Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
rahat fateh ali khan beating 2024 01 9826730e31a094f8f91fd97d89d1c462
Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Assaults His Disciple In Viral Video, Issues Clarification; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240127 WA0008
ভূমিহীন সেজে বন্দোবস্ত নিয়েবাড়ি দখলের চেষ্টা, মামলা দিয়ে হয়রানি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240127 WA0004
টাঙ্গাইলে যুবলীগের উদ্যোগে অসহায় দুঃস্থ শীতার্ত মানুষের মাঝে শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Screenshot 2023 05 21 20 00 25 368 edit com.facebook.orca

জামালপুরে বর্জপাতে গৃহবধু ও ড্রেজার শ্রমিকের মৃত্যু, আহত ২

 F40BE98E B641 440A B80C 3803E0CF756B

নারী দিবসে ১০ জন নারীকে সম্মানিত করলো পপ অফ কালার

 wm CTG Net 3 March 2022

বঙ্গোপসাগর থেকে ১৫ চরঘেরা জাল জব্দ করে ধ্বংস

 wm DR. Hassan Mahmud

আগামী সংসদ নির্বাচনের প্রস্তুতি নেওয়ার নির্দেশ তথ্যমন্ত্রীর

 sonali life ins

সোনালী লাইফের আইপিও আবেদন শুরু ৩০ মে – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 9 12 1

Marathi Actress Apurva Nemlekar Shares Photo With Mom

 wm PM 9 November 2023

‘পোশাক শ্রমিকদের যে মজুরি বাড়ানো হয়েছে সেটা নিয়েই কাজ করতে হবে’

 toffee ecommerce ecommerce barta

টফি নিয়ে এলো দেশি কনটেন্ট ক্রিয়েটরদের জন্য ডিজিটাল প্ল্যাটফর্ম

 1689502057 photo

‘I enjoyed captaincy’: Hanuma Vihari after leading South Zone to Duleep Trophy triumph | Cricket News

 1625195121 amarinder

Captain Amarinder Singh to Meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Tuesday Amid Punjab Crisis