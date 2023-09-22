Singer Shubh FINALLY Reacts To Outrage, Cancelled Tour: ‘India Is MY Country Too’

The Punjabi Entertainment Industry has given a number of talented individuals, including singers, rappers and actors. One rising star who captured the spotlight in 2021 is Shubhneet Singh, aka Shubh. The artist quickly gained fame after releasing his debut single Don’t Look alongside Irman Thiara. However, it was his breakthrough single, We Rollin, followed by Elevated and Offshore, which helped him turn into a sensation. Ahead of his India tour, the Canada-based Punjabi singer found himself in hot soup over allegations that he supports separatist Khalistani elements. After the controversy, several celebs like Virat Kohli unfollowed him and eventually his tour in the country got cancelled. Now finally, Shubh has broken his silence over the allegations.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Shubh expressed that he is really disheartened with the recent developments in the context of his career, “As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, India, it was my life’s dream to put my music on an international dais. But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow. I’m extremely disheartened by the cancellation of

my tour in India. I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans,” he shared.

He continued, “India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn’t even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi. Punjabis do not need to give proof of patriotism. At every turn in history, Punjabis have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of this country. That’s why it’s my humble request to refrain from naming every Punjabi as a separatist or anti-national.”.

Shubh also explained his perspective on the Instagram story he had shared, which eventually led to the outrage, “My intent in resharing that post on my story was only to Pray for Punjab as there were reports of electricity and internet shutdowns throughout the state. There was no other thought behind it and I definitely didn’t intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments. The accusations against me have deeply affected me. But as my guru has taught me “ਮਾਨਸ ਕੀ ਜਾਤ ਸਬੈ ਏਕੈ ਪਹਿਚਾਨਬੋ” “Manas Ki Jaat Sabai Ekai Pachanbo” (All the human beings recognized as one and same) and taught me not to be afraid, not to be intimidated which is the origin of Punjabiyat. I will continue to work hard. My team and I will be back soon, bigger and stronger together.

WAHEGURU MEHAR KARE SARBAT DA BHALA A❤,” he concluded.

Shubh was scheduled to perform in Mumbai from September 23 to 25 as part of the Cruise Control 4.0 event, organized aboard the Cordelia Cruise. Besides this, Shubh also had a three-month-long tour in India under which he was supposed to be performing in several other cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

However, members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) recently tore down Shubh’s posters and alleged that the singer supports separatist Khalistani elements. Shubh’s social media post depicting a distorted map of India, omitting Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir hax also gone viral, leaving all disappointed. As reported by Hindustan Times, the viral post was shared by Shubh when the Punjab Police was hunting for a fugitive named Amritpal Singh.