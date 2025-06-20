Sitaare Zameen Par Review, Release LIVE Updates: Aamir Khan’s Film To Earn Rs 6 Crore On Day 1?

Sitaare Zameen Par Release, Review LIVE Updates: Aamir Khan starrer Sitaare Zameen Par is finally in theatres and is getting positive reviews from everyone as of now. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead, along with 10 rising stars.

News18 Showsha has given Aamir Khan’s film a 3-star rating. “It’s a celebration of neurodiversity, makes a strong statement about inclusivity, breaks down stigmas surrounding it, and makes you think about what ‘the other kind of normal’ is,” a part of our review reads.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par is likely to collect over Rs 6 crore on Day 1.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, a star-studded premiere was hosted by Aamir Khan in Mumbai. It was attended by a number of his industry colleagues, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tiger Shroff, Jitendra and Rhea Chakraborty, among others.

Check out this place for all the updates related to Sitaare Sameen Par.