Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi Preponed, Heads For Clash With Vijay’s Jana Nayagan | Regional Cinema News

Parasakthi starring Sivakarthikeyan releases January 10, 2026, clashing with Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan. Parasakthi is directed by Sudha Kongara and set in the 1960s.

The makers of Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, have once again revised the film’s theatrical release date. The Sudha Kongara-directed Tamil film will now arrive in cinemas on January 10, 2026, advancing its release by four days. The change places the film in direct competition with Vijay’s highly awaited Jana Nayagan, which is scheduled to hit screens a day earlier.

The announcement was made by production house Dawn Pictures through a statement shared on Instagram on Monday. “The release of ‘Parasakthi’ has been preponed to January 10, 2026. This decision has been taken after extensive discussions and repeated requests from exhibitors and distributors, who have expressed strong confidence in the film’s theatrical potential during this period. “‘Parasakthi’ will now release in theatres worldwide on January 10, 2026,” the note read.

Parasakthi features Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, alongside Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela. The film is set in the 1960s and is positioned as a political historical drama. It has music composed by G V Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and editing by Sathish Suriya.

The decision to advance the release comes amid Sivakarthikeyan’s recent run of box office successes, with the actor delivering three consecutive ₹100-crore films. The makers appear confident about the film’s theatrical prospects during the Pongal window, despite the competitive landscape.

The revised date brings Parasakthi head-to-head with Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth and headlined by Vijay. The film has generated significant buzz as it is widely reported to be Vijay’s final outing as an actor before he transitions fully into politics. Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani, and is slated for release on January 9, 2026.

With both films targeting the festive period, the Pongal box office is set for a high-profile clash between two major Tamil stars.

