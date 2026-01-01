Skipping The New Year Bash? Watch These 7 Feel-Good Hindi Movies Instead

Andaz Apna Apna: Starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, Andaz Apna Apna is a clean comedy released in 1994. This cult classic is perfect for family viewing, making it an ideal choice for a fun and lighthearted New Year movie night. (Image: IMDb)
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a perfect New Year’s watch. Packed with romance, drama, action, and memorable music, this timeless classic is perfect for enjoying with the whole family. (Image: IMDb)
Hera Pheri: Featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, this is a classic comedy film. Watch it at home on January 1. (Image: IMDb)
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited: Ajay Devgn led film is all about unlimited fun. You must add it to your watchlist for a feel-good new year celebration. (Image: IMDb)
Wake Up Sid: A feel-good romance drama exploring self-discovery and love. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a heartfelt tribute to friendship. Beyond the fun and adventure, the film offers valuable life lessons, leaving viewers with a sense of joy and inspiration. (Image: IMDb)
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, is one of Bollywood’s most entertaining films. Famous for its memorable New Year celebration scene, it continues to leave a lasting impression on audiences. (Image: IMDb)