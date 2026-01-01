Skipping The New Year Bash? Watch These 7 Feel-Good Hindi Movies Instead

Andaz Apna Apna: Starring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, Andaz Apna Apna is a clean comedy released in 1994. This cult classic is perfect for family viewing, making it an ideal choice for a fun and lighthearted New Year movie night. (Image: IMDb)

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a perfect New Year’s watch. Packed with romance, drama, action, and memorable music, this timeless classic is perfect for enjoying with the whole family. (Image: IMDb)

Hera Pheri: Featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, this is a classic comedy film. Watch it at home on January 1. (Image: IMDb)

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited: Ajay Devgn led film is all about unlimited fun. You must add it to your watchlist for a feel-good new year celebration. (Image: IMDb)

Wake Up Sid: A feel-good romance drama exploring self-discovery and love. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. (Image: IMDb)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a heartfelt tribute to friendship. Beyond the fun and adventure, the film offers valuable life lessons, leaving viewers with a sense of joy and inspiration. (Image: IMDb)