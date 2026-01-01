বৃহস্পতিবার, ০১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Skipping The New Year Bash? Watch These 7 Feel-Good Hindi Movies Instead Bollywood actress Khushi Mukherjee issues fresh clarification on ‘relationship’ with Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket News ‘Light of my life’: Virat Kohli’s new year post with Anushka Sharma breaks the internet | Cricket News KATSEYE Rings In 2026 With Surprise Single ‘Internet Girl’, Release Date Announced | Korean News Stranger Things Season 5 Fixes Major Editing Goof In Volume 2 After Fans Spot Error | Web-series News Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At ‘Always Naked’ Jibes At 56 With Bold, NSFW Onstage Remark | Hollywood News Dhurandhar Box Office Day 27: Ranveer Singh Film Ends 2025 On High, Crosses Rs 720 Cr | Bollywood News Spirit First Look: Prabhas Flaunts Wounded Long-Haired Avatar As Triptii Dimri Lights His Cigarette | Telugu Cinema News BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News Kriti Sanon’s Final 2025 Post With Kabir Bahia Goes Viral As She Manifests ‘Cocktail’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Skipping The New Year Bash? Watch These 7 Feel-Good Hindi Movies Instead

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Skipping The New Year Bash? Watch These 7 Feel-Good Hindi Movies Instead




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
KATSEYE Rings In 2026 With Surprise Single ‘Internet Girl’, Release Date Announced | Korean News

KATSEYE Rings In 2026 With Surprise Single ‘Internet Girl’, Release Date Announced | Korean News

Stranger Things Season 5 Fixes Major Editing Goof In Volume 2 After Fans Spot Error | Web-series News

Stranger Things Season 5 Fixes Major Editing Goof In Volume 2 After Fans Spot Error | Web-series News

Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At ‘Always Naked’ Jibes At 56 With Bold, NSFW Onstage Remark | Hollywood News

Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At ‘Always Naked’ Jibes At 56 With Bold, NSFW Onstage Remark | Hollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 27: Ranveer Singh Film Ends 2025 On High, Crosses Rs 720 Cr | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 27: Ranveer Singh Film Ends 2025 On High, Crosses Rs 720 Cr | Bollywood News

Spirit First Look: Prabhas Flaunts Wounded Long-Haired Avatar As Triptii Dimri Lights His Cigarette | Telugu Cinema News

Spirit First Look: Prabhas Flaunts Wounded Long-Haired Avatar As Triptii Dimri Lights His Cigarette | Telugu Cinema News

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Pens Emotional New Year Note: ‘Saying I Love You Might Feel Embarrassing’ | Korean News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST