বুধবার, ১০ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:৫৮ অপরাহ্ন
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Smriti Irani Praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh: ‘Nothing In Dhurandhar Should Lead You To Outrage’ | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১০ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Smriti Irani Praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh: ‘Nothing In Dhurandhar Should Lead You To Outrage’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Smriti Irani supports the makers of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, calling it a powerful tribute to lives lost in service to the nation and responding to online criticism.

Smriti Irani defends Dhurandhar, praising its cast & calling the film a tribute to national sacrifice.

Smriti Irani defends Dhurandhar, praising its cast & calling the film a tribute to national sacrifice.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office, crossing the Rs 150-crore mark since its release. While the Aditya Dhar directorial has earned immense love from audiences, a section of social media users has labelled it a ‘propaganda’ film with ‘high jingoism’. Amid the criticism, actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani has stepped forward to defend the film and its makers through a powerful Instagram post.

Smriti Irani Says Film Is A Tribute To Lives Lost

Taking to Instagram, Smriti Irani praised the team behind Dhurandhar for creating a film she believes honours those who sacrificed their lives protecting India. Sharing a photo of director Aditya Dhar with cast members Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna, she wrote, “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage — after all it’s just a film.”

Irani further highlighted the performances that moved her, stating, “As a storyteller @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence , as a research fiend even more so. It’s the quivering face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes #akshayekhanna’s performance a lesson in craft & @ranveersingh ‘s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t is a must watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy , that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation … & the music OMG.”

She praised casting director Mukesh Chhabra, adding, “When a director’s passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra you can be rest assured the screen will explode. Dhurandhar isn’t just a film — it’s the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage.”

Mukesh Chhabra Responds, Says He Is ‘Deeply Happy’

Irani’s post has gone viral, evoking emotional reactions from the film’s team. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra commented on her post, writing, “Thank you so much. Coming from you, this truly means a lot… Honestly, this happened because of a good director, a strong script, and a clear vision… I’m just deeply happy, from within, for each and every person who worked on the film.”

Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon, Krystle D’Souza, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others in pivotal roles.

First Published:

December 10, 2025, 22:02 IST

News movies bollywood Smriti Irani Praises Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh: ‘Nothing In Dhurandhar Should Lead You To Outrage’
