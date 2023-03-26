রবিবার , ২৬ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১২ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Smriti Irani Showed Miscarriage Proof To Ekta Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor Khan To Be Replaced In Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?

smriti kareena


Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 22:08 IST

Smriti Irani and Kareena Kapoor Khan were among the top newsmakers on Saturday. (Photos: Instagram)

From Smriti Irani opening up about her miscarriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan likely to get replaced in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2; here are the biggest headlines of the day.

In a recent interview, Smriti Irani revealed how she was called back on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu to work just a few hours after her miscarriage. The former actress recalled how the show’s production called her up asking her to return to work. However, when she informed them about her miscarriage, she was told ‘Koi nahi, 2 baje ki shift mein aa jaiye (No problem, come for the 2 pm shift).’ Smriti used to play the role of Tulsi in this Ekta Kapoor’s show.

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani Showed Miscarriage Proof To Ekta Kapoor After Being Asked To Rejoin ‘Kyunki…’ Shoot

If recent reports are to be believed, Kareena Kapoor Khan is likely to be replaced in Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Reportedly, Khan has approached Pooja Hegde as the lead female for the sequel of his blockbuster movie. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes. Interestingly, Salman is already romancing Pooja in his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor To Be Replaced By ‘This’ South Actress In Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?

Oscars 2023 were historic for India. While RRR’s song Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song award, Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers also bagged the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. Days after the prestigious ceremony, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani has now revealed how Monga was hospitalised for breathlessness Oscar win. Keeravaani shared how Guneet wasn’t given time to speak following her win due to which she felt breathless and she was then hospitalised.

ALSO READ: Guneet Monga Was ‘Breathless, Hospitalised’ After Not Being Allowed To Speak At Oscars 2023

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has penned a letter addressing Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of his birthday. The conman, who is the primary accused in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case, is stationed in Tihar Jail currently. In the letter released on Saturday, Sukesh called Jacqueline his ‘Botta Bomma’ and thanked her for all the love she’s given him. For the unversed, Sukesh earlier claimed he was dating Jacqueline. However, the actress reportedly denied it.

ALSO READ: Conman Sukesh Writes to ‘My Baby’ Jacqueline from Jail on His Birthday, Says ‘Your Love for Me…’

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running successfully for almost 15 years now. Besides enjoying a massive fan following on television, last year, the makers launched a cartoon series too based on their show. Earlier this month, they also launched TMKOC Rhymes for kids and now the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi is also ruling the gaming section with their show-based game titled Run Jetha Run. Talking about all of this, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Asit Modi revealed that the bigger aim is to create the ‘TMKOC Universe.’

ALSO READ: Asit Kumarr Modi Opens Up On Creating ‘TMKOC Universe’, Reveals There’ll Be a Movie Too | Exclusive

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

