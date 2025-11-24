Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 21:50 IST

Palak Muchhal, Palash Muchhal’s sister, has confirmed that her brother’s wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been postponed to another date. The couple were set to tie the knot on Sunday at Mandhana’s house in Sangli, Maharashtra. This news has come soon after Smriti’s father suffered a health scare and was admitted to hospital, prompting them to halt all the festivities.

Palak took to her Instagram and shared, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time (sic).”

Update on Smriti’s father

Tuhin Mishra, the manager of Mandhana, said that her father suffered a health complication early on Sunday morning. “Smriti’s father, Mr. Shrinivas Mandhana, was having breakfast this morning, and his health started deteriorating. We waited thinking he would recover soon, but it didn’t improve. So we thought not to take any risk and called an ambulance, and he has been taken to the hospital. He is under observation,” said Mishra.

Considering her father’s health condition, Mishra said Mandhana decided to postpone her wedding till he recovers.

“Smriti is very close to her father. So, she has decided to postpone the marriage, which was going to happen today, till her father is fine. The doctor has said he (Mandhana’s father) will have to be in the hospital for the time being. We are also in shock and hope that he recovers quickly because it’s a big occasion for everyone,” he added.

“So, Smriti is very clear, she wants her father to be okay first, and later she will get married. I would request you to respect the family’s privacy at this time,” said Mishra.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple had already begun with a unique engagement reveal. Smriti posted a playful Instagram reel with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, subtly flashing her ring in the final shot. Palash later shared a video of his surprise proposal at DY Patil Stadium, tying their love story to a historic venue for women’s cricket. The Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were equally spirited, featuring teammates like Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh celebrating alongside the bride-to-be.

