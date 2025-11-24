সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal | Bollywood News Ban, un-banned: Pakistan overturns life ban on Arshad Nadeem’s coach Salman Butt; terms action ‘unconstitutional’ | More sports News Mahesh Babu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘Cinema Has Lost One Of Its Strongest Voices Today’ | Bollywood News ‘Execution didn’t go the way we wanted’: Washington Sundar defends India’s approach on Day 3, role in team vs South Africa | Cricket News Fan Kissed Chair Dharmendra Was Sitting On, Picked Mud From His Footprints During Ikkis Shoot | Bollywood News ঢাবির টিএসসিতে ‘প্রতিবাদী বাউল সন্ধ্যা’ টাঙ্গাইলে বিএনপির গণসংযোগ ও লিফলেট বিতরণ ’10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya’: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Dharmendra; mourns veteran actor’s demise | Cricket News ইবির গাইবান্ধা জেলা ছাত্রকল্যাণ সমিতির নবীনবরণ ও বিদায়ী সংবর্ধনা দেশবাসীর কাছে দোয়া চেয়েছেন খালেদা জিয়া
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding has been postponed after Smriti’s father suffered a health scare. Palash’s sister Palak confirmed the delay and requested privacy.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding has been postponed.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding has been postponed.

Palak Muchhal, Palash Muchhal’s sister, has confirmed that her brother’s wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana has been postponed to another date. The couple were set to tie the knot on Sunday at Mandhana’s house in Sangli, Maharashtra. This news has come soon after Smriti’s father suffered a health scare and was admitted to hospital, prompting them to halt all the festivities.

Palak took to her Instagram and shared, “Due to Smriti’s father’s health, Smriti and Palash’s wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time (sic).”

Update on Smriti’s father

Tuhin Mishra, the manager of Mandhana, said that her father suffered a health complication early on Sunday morning. “Smriti’s father, Mr. Shrinivas Mandhana, was having breakfast this morning, and his health started deteriorating. We waited thinking he would recover soon, but it didn’t improve. So we thought not to take any risk and called an ambulance, and he has been taken to the hospital. He is under observation,” said Mishra.

Considering her father’s health condition, Mishra said Mandhana decided to postpone her wedding till he recovers.

“Smriti is very close to her father. So, she has decided to postpone the marriage, which was going to happen today, till her father is fine. The doctor has said he (Mandhana’s father) will have to be in the hospital for the time being. We are also in shock and hope that he recovers quickly because it’s a big occasion for everyone,” he added.

“So, Smriti is very clear, she wants her father to be okay first, and later she will get married. I would request you to respect the family’s privacy at this time,” said Mishra.

The pre-wedding festivities of the couple had already begun with a unique engagement reveal. Smriti posted a playful Instagram reel with teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, subtly flashing her ring in the final shot. Palash later shared a video of his surprise proposal at DY Patil Stadium, tying their love story to a historic venue for women’s cricket. The Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies were equally spirited, featuring teammates like Shafali Verma and Renuka Singh celebrating alongside the bride-to-be.

First Published:

November 24, 2025, 21:50 IST

News movies bollywood Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Postponed, Confirms Sister Palak Muchhal
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Mahesh Babu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘Cinema Has Lost One Of Its Strongest Voices Today’ | Bollywood News

Mahesh Babu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Says ‘Cinema Has Lost One Of Its Strongest Voices Today’ | Bollywood News

Fan Kissed Chair Dharmendra Was Sitting On, Picked Mud From His Footprints During Ikkis Shoot | Bollywood News

Fan Kissed Chair Dharmendra Was Sitting On, Picked Mud From His Footprints During Ikkis Shoot | Bollywood News

টাঙ্গাইলে বিএনপির গণসংযোগ ও লিফলেট বিতরণ

টাঙ্গাইলে বিএনপির গণসংযোগ ও লিফলেট বিতরণ

দেশবাসীর কাছে দোয়া চেয়েছেন খালেদা জিয়া

দেশবাসীর কাছে দোয়া চেয়েছেন খালেদা জিয়া

Joined For BJP’s ‘India Shining’, Quit Due To ‘Emotional Toll’: Dharmendra’s Short-Lived Political Career | Movies News

Joined For BJP’s ‘India Shining’, Quit Due To ‘Emotional Toll’: Dharmendra’s Short-Lived Political Career | Movies News

জিপিএইচ ইস্পাতের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

জিপিএইচ ইস্পাতের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST