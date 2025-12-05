Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Postponing Wedding; Fans Spot Missing Engagement Ring | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 05, 2025, 20:06 IST

Smriti Mandhana’s first Instagram post after postponing her wedding has fans talking. Supporters noticed she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. Here’s why.

Smriti Mandhana returned to Instagram nearly two weeks after postponing her wedding to Palash Muchhal, posting a brand partnership video that instantly caught fans’ attention.

Indian cricket star and vice-captain of the women’s team, Smriti Mandhana, has finally broken her social media silence nearly two weeks after postponing her wedding to singer–composer Palash Muchhal. But instead of simply celebrating her return, fans immediately noticed one detail — her engagement ring was missing.

Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Wedding Postponement

Smriti shared her first Instagram post since November 23 — a promotional video for Colgate. The World Cup winner spoke about her cricketing journey, smiling warmly throughout the clip, which reassured many of her concerned fans.

However, some followers were quick to point out that she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring, fueling speculation about when the video was filmed and what it might mean.

Fans React, “She is smiling, but her eyes look sad”

One user wrote “Why does it feel like she is sad? She is smiling but her voice and eyes look sad… and she is not wearing her engagement ring.”

Another fan reshared the reel on X (Twitter), saying, “The smile is back… and the ring is gone.”

Others argued that the video was likely recorded before the engagement or wedding festivities began. One fan commented, “Look at her hands — there’s no mehendi. This must have been shot before the engagement.”

Another added, “This was probably filmed before he even proposed, when she was still in Mumbai.”

Despite the speculation, many fans expressed happiness simply seeing her back online, calling her a queen. Palash Muchhal has not yet posted anything on social media.

Why Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal’s Wedding Was Postponed

Smriti and Palash were set to marry on November 23, but the wedding was postponed after Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, fell seriously ill and was hospitalised in Sangli.

Palash was also admitted to the hospital the next day after falling ill.

Both have now been discharged, but no new wedding date has been announced.

Rumours intensified when Smriti removed all wedding-related posts from her social media. However, both families have confirmed that the postponement was purely due to health issues and that they hope to finalise a new date soon.

