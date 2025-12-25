Smriti Mandhana Skips Kapil Sharma Show Amid Palash Muchhal Row, Sends THIS Message Through Jemimah Rodrigues | Web-series News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 08:45 IST

The Great Indian Kapil Show turns into a cricket party as Kapil Sharma hosts the Indian women’s team after their historic World Cup win.

The Great Indian Kapil Show hosts the Indian women’s cricket team on Netflix.

Comedy meets cricket pride this weekend as The Great Indian Kapil Show switches gears from celebrity banter to a full-blown celebration of sporting history. After opening its fourth season with a splash, the Netflix hit is now putting the spotlight on the Indian women’s cricket team, fresh off their historic World Cup win. Streaming on Netflix on December 27 at 8 PM, the upcoming episode is built around joy, jokes and a lot of national pride. Host Kapil Sharma welcomes the champions to his stage, turning the set into a mix of locker-room laughter and classic Kapil-style chaos.

A Winning Team Takes Centre Stage

The episode features skipper Harmanpreet Kaur alongside Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Pratika Rawal and head coach Amol Mazumdar. One name missing from the couch is Smriti Mandhana, whose absence does not stop her from becoming part of the conversation. Not long back, the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket team called off her wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal.

In the promo, Kapil brings up Harmanpreet’s bhangra moment before lifting the trophy, revealing it was Mandhana who pushed her to dance. Jemimah adds her own version of events, saying, “Harry didi hum logon ki baat nahi sunti hai. Par Smriti ne bola tha ki agar bhangra nahi kiya toh main baat nahi karungi life bhar”.

Kapil’s Jokes, Cricket Edition

Kapil also checks in on Pratika Rawal’s recent injury. When her reply comes with a straight face, he cannot resist a punchline, quipping, “Haan toh gussa kyun kar rahi ho, maine toh aise hi poocha”. The moment lands exactly as expected, drawing laughs from the team and the audience.

Later, the host slips into his familiar matchmaker role, putting Renuka Singh on the spot with questions about her ‘ideal boy’, keeping the mood playful rather than awkward.

Familiar Faces, Fresh Chaos

Adding to the madness are Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek as Karan and Arjun, with Kiku Sharda returning as Filmy Maa. Their sketches run alongside the cricket conversations, making sure the episode never loses its comic edge.

Legal Cloud in the Background

The buzz around the show comes amid recent legal trouble. As reported earlier, PPL India has filed a suit over alleged copyright infringement linked to the use of songs in three episodes. The matter is currently with the Bombay High Court, though it has not slowed down the show’s release schedule.

With cricket stars, viral moments and Kapil Sharma’s trademark humour, the December 27 episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is shaping up to be one of the season’s most talked-about hours on Netflix.

