‘So Much Pride You Brought’: Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Women Cricket Team After ICC World Cup Win | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 08:18 IST

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates as Harmanpreet Kaur leads Team India to their first ICC Women’s World Cup win, defeating South Africa at DY Patil Stadium on November 2.

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates women’s Indian cricket team.

Amitabh Bachchan is one proud man today and rightfully so! The megastar took to social media to cheer for Team India’s women cricketers after their incredible ICC World Cup win. Beaming with admiration, Big B couldn’t stop gushing about how much pride the team has brought to the nation with their historic victory. November 2, 2025, will go down as a landmark day in Indian cricket, as the women’s team clinched their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup title. Led by the indomitable Harmanpreet Kaur, India ended a 52-year-long wait for glory with a thrilling 52-run victory over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium.

Amitabh Bachchan congratulates women in blue

Big B took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to write, “जीत गये !!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!”

Take a look:

T 5552 – जीत गये !!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !!So much pride you have brought for us all ..CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!💃🏻💃🏻🕺👏💪— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 3, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan was also among the first to react, writing, “COME ONNNN!!!! INDIAAAAA!!! world champions. Well done ladies.” Priyanka Chopra shared an emotional note, saying, “I grew up watching the heroes in blue… tonight, they all look like her. World champions. Congratulations team India.”

India’s big win

India posted an impressive total of 298 before dismissing South Africa for 246 to secure a commanding win. Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma were the stars of the night, scoring vital half-centuries and later striking key blows with the ball. Their all-round heroics powered India to a memorable triumph on home soil, setting off celebrations across the nation.

Joyous celebrations broke out across the nation as BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia announced a Es 51 crore reward for the players and support staff, calling the triumph a “monumental achievement that will take Indian women’s cricket to a new level.”

Meanwhile, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal praised the team’s remarkable achievement, comparing it to India’s legendary 1983 men’s World Cup victory. “It’s a red-letter day for Indian women’s cricket. What the men’s team achieved in 1983, the Indian women have recreated today in Mumbai. This historic triumph will give a tremendous boost to women’s cricket in the country, and I’m confident our game will now reach new heights,” Dhumal told IANS.

First Published: November 03, 2025, 08:18 IST

News movies bollywood ‘So Much Pride You Brought’: Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Women Cricket Team After ICC World Cup Win