Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya Meet PM Modi, Present Book Honoring Akkineni Nageswara Rao; See Here

Last Updated: February 07, 2025, 21:56 IST

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala shared a proud moment on Instagram as she and Naga Chaitanya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to Instagram to share a proud moment as she, alongside actor Naga Chaitanya, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House. The duo had the honor of presenting the book ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’, penned by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. The book is a tribute to the life and legacy of the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR) and his indelible contributions to Indian cinema.

Her social media post showcased a series of captivating pictures featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna, and others alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For the special occasion, Nagarjuna and Chaitanya donned elegant dark bandhgalas, exuding sophistication. Sobhita looked stunning in a cream and gold saree, while Amala opted for a graceful pink saree, perfectly complementing the event’s formal yet celebratory tone.

Expressing her gratitude, Sobhita wrote, “Profoundly thankful to Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for today’s meeting at Parliament House. It was an honor to present ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva,’ a tribute to ANR garu’s cinematic heritage. Your recognition of his life’s work is a treasured affirmation for our family, fans, and Indian movie lovers.” The post reflects the deep respect and admiration for ANR’s cinematic journey and his monumental influence on Telugu cinema.

In the same post, Sobhita revealed a personal and nostalgic gesture she made during the meeting. She gifted PM Modi a Kondapalli bommalu (dancing doll), a traditional handicraft native to Andhra Pradesh. Sharing her childhood connection to the dolls, she wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore Kondapalli bommalu. Their memories trace back to my childhood years in my grandparents’ home in Tenali. So happy to be able to gift him one and to find that he knows all about this old handicraft and its nativity to Andhra Pradesh.”

Sobhita Dhulipala, who tied the knot with Naga Chaitanya in December 2024 following their engagement in August, was last seen in the films Monkey Man and Love, Sitara in the same year. Both projects highlighted her versatility and further cemented her reputation as a talent to watch.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the 2023 action drama Custody and the Prime Video web series Dhootha. His latest release, Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, hit theatres this Friday. While the film garnered mixed reviews, fans appreciated Chaitanya’s performance. As of now, he is yet to announce his next projects.

Nagarjuna was last seen in the 2024 Sankranthi release Naa Saami Ranga, which enjoyed a successful run at the box office. Currently, he is busy filming Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera alongside Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna. Additionally, he is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, a star-studded project featuring Rajinikanth, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR.