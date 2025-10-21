Sobhita Dhulipala And Naga Chaitanya’s Diwali Glow Has Fans Talking, See Pics

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrated their first Diwali as a married couple, sharing radiant glimpses that quickly went viral. (Image: Instagram)

Sobhita stunned in a regal purple velvet suit, while Naga looked elegant in a beige kurta. Fans flooded the comments with love and admiration. (Image: Instagram)

The actress looked beyond beautiful in minimal makeup, against the Diwali decor and diyas. (Image: Instagram)

Naga, too, was a dapper sight in the ethnic ethnic avatar. (Image: Instagram)

Their love story began on Instagram, as Naga recently revealed on Jagapathi Babu’s ZEE5 talk show Jayammu Nischayammu Raa. (Image: Instagram)

A simple emoji on his post about Shoyu, his cloud kitchen, sparked a conversation that led to their first meeting. The couple got engaged in August 2024 and tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Annapurna Studios, built by Naga’s grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao. (Image: Instagram)