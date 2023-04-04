মঙ্গলবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Sobhita Dhulipala Turns Heads At Her Sister Samanta’s Wedding, Expresses Overwhelming Joy

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৩ ২:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
sobhita dhulipala


Published By: Srijita Sen

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 13:23 IST

Sobhita Dhulipala shares photos from her sister's wedding
Sobhita Dhulipala expressed her overwhelming joy as she felt privileged by watching her sister ‘marrying the man she loves’.

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s sister Samanta recently tied the knot with Sahil Gupta, a physician from Delhi. On Monday, Sobhita shared a string of pictures from the wedding album – “(Day 2: Phere and Madhuparkaalu)” – on her Instagram account. She also penned a heartfelt note about the union between her sister, who is from Andhra Pradesh, and the groom, who is from Delhi. Not only this, The Night Manager actress expressed her overwhelming joy as she felt privileged by watching her sister “marrying the man she loves”, and this experience has “reinstated” her belief in the beauty of marriage.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Samanta looked beautiful in a red saree while in some of the other pictures, the newlywed bride can be seen in a South Indian get-up, donning a white and red saree with embellished jewellery.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “This is a north meets south shaadi (wedding), you see. Sahil is from Delhi and my sister is from Andhra Pradesh. So double the celebration! This was an emotional experience for me. In a world where people aren’t always kind to each other… women especially, it is such a privilege to experience the joys of sisterhood. And to watch her marry the man she loves. It was an overwhelming sight. It also reinstalled my faith in the beauty of matrimony.”

Further, she mentioned that the wedding ceremony lasted for around 12 hours and her mother was still dissatisfied with the number of pujas performed. “I think this ceremony went on all night for some 12 hours and my mother was still displeased that we didn’t do enough pujas..the bride and groom were considering jumping into the havan (with a laughing emoticon),” she exclaimed.

In the latest post, Sobhita “felt like a rose” as she flaunted her elegant “custom-made” pink saree. The actress shared a slew of pictures of herself on her Instagram handle while posing for the camera. Expressing gratitude, she thanked her costume designer and stylist Chandrakant Sonawane for customizing her a “beautiful saree”. Her followers complimented her, with one calling her a pink rose and another praising her beauty.

“What I wore to the wedding, thank you Chandrakant Sonawane for custom-making this beautiful saree! I felt like a rose,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sobhita Dhulipala gained recognition for portraying Tara Khanna in the 2019 series Made In Heaven. Her most recent appearance was in The Night Manager, alongside Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was directed by Sandeep Modi and featured Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in significant roles.

srijita
Srijita Sen

Srijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music, life and everything in between. With a great love for 2000s BollywooRead More



