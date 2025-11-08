Soha Ali Khan Doesn’t ‘Outsource Anything’ To Kunal Kemmu, Takes On All ‘Parent Duties’ Herself | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 08, 2025, 14:23 IST

Soha Ali Khan revealed she doesn’t “outsource” any parenting duties to Kunal Kemmu, saying she prefers doing everything herself as she loves being in control.

Soha Ali Khan revealed she handles all parenting duties herself.

Soha Ali Khan is a hands-on mother, and the actor believes that she wants to do it all by herself for her 8-year-old, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, because she cannot rely on her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. In a recent conversation, Soha Ali Khan spoke about how Kunal can easily fall asleep if ever asked to wake their daughter up for school.

Speaking to Tweak India, Soha shared, “I like all of the parent duties. Also, because I like to be in control. If I don’t do it, it won’t happen. If I send Kunal to wake Inaaya up, they both will be lying in bed till 7:20 a.m., and I will be like, ‘Guys, school time.’ He will be like, ‘Yeah, yeah, it will happen,’ and she will pretend to sleep. So I don’t outsource anything. I want to do everything by myself.”

Soha, while continuing the conversation, spoke about how she is very particular but has an understanding with her daughter and Kunal. “I told my husband, women need more sleep than men, so he lets me sleep for that extra hour. And Inaaya also knows. Because she goes to bed at least two hours before I do, she gets her full sleep, and I sometimes need that extra half an hour. So she would come and knock to ask if I am awake, and that would wake me up. But now, often, she very sweetly doesn’t wake me up and finds ways to occupy herself until I wake up. That little extra half an hour, one hour is very precious,” she said.

About Soha and Kunal

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot in 2015 after dating for a while in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Inaaya, in 2017.

About Soha Ali Khan work front

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama Chhorii 2, where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on April 11, 2025.

First Published: November 08, 2025, 14:23 IST

News movies bollywood Soha Ali Khan Doesn’t ‘Outsource Anything’ To Kunal Kemmu, Takes On All ‘Parent Duties’ Herself