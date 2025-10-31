শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
‘Same impact of 1983’: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia makes huge statement ahead of Women’s World Cup final | Cricket News ‘Frustrated, but never gave up’: Rishabh Pant opens up on grueling recovery and emotional comeback | Cricket News রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা ‘এনসিপি বৃহত্তর ফরিদপুরে নৌকার বিকল্প হিসেবে প্রধান দল হবে’ Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Home Go Viral, Fans Furious; Aneet Padda Smiles At Shakti Shalini Teaser | Bollywood News Soha Ali Khan Got Rs 50 From Her Father Every October | Know Real Reason Why | Bollywood News ‘Go and … ‘: Abhishek Sharma opens up on on-field chat with Travis Head | Cricket News Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Being A ‘Better Human’, Says ‘I Owe It All To..’ | Bollywood News Another honour! Jemimah Rodrigues bags special award after being named Player of The Match against Australia | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Soha Ali Khan Got Rs 50 From Her Father Every October | Know Real Reason Why | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
Soha Ali Khan Got Rs 50 From Her Father Every October | Know Real Reason Why | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Talking about how she learned financial security at a young age, Soha spoke about the memory in her podcast All About Her.

Soha Ali Khan opened up about her financial learnings.

Soha Ali Khan opened up about her financial learnings.

Actress-author Soha Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane and recalled how her father, Mansoor Ali Khan, gave her Rs 500 as a birthday present when she was just 12 years old. Talking about how she learned financial security at a young age, Soha spoke about the memory in her podcast All About Her.

Soha Ali Khan said, “When I was 12 years old, my father gave me Rs 500 as a birthday present, but here is the interesting part- he offered me a choice, I could spend it however I liked or I could give that Rs. 500 back and in return he would give me Rs 50 every October.”

The actress said that she chose the second option because “I thought he wanted me to do it, and he kept his word. So every year, without fail, I got 50 rupees from him in October. And that small amount, it felt like a lesson in saving, and how a small, consistent habit, when compounded over time, grew into something significant”.

She added, “And this exercise taught me the value of saving, the value of planning for the future. And I think that I’ve been able to carry that mindset with me, whether it’s how I handle my credit card as a debit card, make sure that my bills are paid on time, or how I would like to be on top, keeping track of my finances. Financial discipline has become a part of who I am today.”

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on April 11, 2025.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

October 31, 2025, 21:56 IST

News movies bollywood Soha Ali Khan Got Rs 50 From Her Father Every October | Know Real Reason Why
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা

রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা

‘এনসিপি বৃহত্তর ফরিদপুরে নৌকার বিকল্প হিসেবে প্রধান দল হবে’

‘এনসিপি বৃহত্তর ফরিদপুরে নৌকার বিকল্প হিসেবে প্রধান দল হবে’

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Home Go Viral, Fans Furious; Aneet Padda Smiles At Shakti Shalini Teaser | Bollywood News

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Home Go Viral, Fans Furious; Aneet Padda Smiles At Shakti Shalini Teaser | Bollywood News

Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News

Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News

Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Being A ‘Better Human’, Says ‘I Owe It All To..’ | Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Being A ‘Better Human’, Says ‘I Owe It All To..’ | Bollywood News

যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল

যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST