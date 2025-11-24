Soha Ali Khan Shows Kunal Kemmu’s ‘Love Language’ In Hilarious Reel | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 24, 2025, 16:46 IST

Soha Ali Khan’s new gym reel with Kunal Kemmu is fun, candid, charming and relatable.

The couple tied the knot in 2015.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor and fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan has always championed a balanced, practical approach to health. Her social media is filled with glimpses of yoga sessions, strength workouts, Pilates routines and plenty of cheerful moments that highlight her belief in staying fit without losing joy.

In her latest Instagram update, Soha gave fans a humorous peek into her gym session with husband Kunal Kemmu.

Soha and Kunal’s Workout Reel Leaves Fans Smiling

In the reel, Soha playfully contrasts her expectations of a couple’s gym routine with what actually unfolds in real life. The video begins with the couple working out harmoniously, an ideal scenario she “expects.”

Reality, however, looks a little different, as Kunal can be seen correcting her posture and guiding her through the exercises. Adding to the charm, she captioned the post, “Love language: correcting my form mid-reel.”

A Love Story That Grew From Friendship to a Lasting Bond

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu share a relationship that began long before marriage. Their connection first sparked on the sets of the 2009 film 99, where a strong friendship slowly transformed into love. Despite coming from different backgrounds, they found comfort in their contrasting personalities and supportive companionship.

The couple got engaged in 2014 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. They welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017, completing their adorable family.

Soha Ali Khan’s Recent Work in Chhorii 2

Following a seven-year break from acting, Soha made a striking comeback with Chhorii 2. The horror-thriller, directed by Vishal Furia, stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Jitendra Kumar and Soha in a pivotal role. Currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the film continues the story of its predecessor Chhorii, which itself was a remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi hit Lapachhapi.

Kunal Kemmu Returns in Netflix’s Hilarious New Series Single Papa

Kunal Kemmu, admired for his effortless comic timing and impressive acting range, is gearing up for another entertaining appearance. His upcoming Netflix series, Single Papa, features him as Gaurav Gehlot, fondly called GG, a lovable man-child who shocks his family by deciding to adopt a baby immediately after his divorce. His unexpected choice sends his relatives into chaos, prompting them to contemplate whether he needs an emotional “reboot.” The comedy-drama Single Papa premieres on 12 December, exclusively on Netflix.

