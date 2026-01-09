Sohail Khan Shares Adorable Pic With Salim Khan, Son Nirvan: ‘Living A Dream’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 10, 2026, 02:00 IST

Sohail Khan shares a heartwarming three-generation photo with father Salim Khan and son Nirvan, calling the rare family moment a dream come true.

Sohail Khan poses with father Salim Khan and son Nirvan in a rare three-generation family moment.

Actor Sohail Khan delighted fans on Friday by sharing a rare and heartwarming photograph featuring three generations of the Khan family. The picture shows Sohail posing alongside his legendary father Salim Khan and his son Nirvan Khan, capturing a special family moment that quickly resonated with followers online.

Calling the moment nothing short of surreal, Sohail captioned the picture, “Grandfather, son, grandson, living a dream.” The image reflects a quiet yet powerful bond between the three, with fans appreciating the warmth and legacy of the iconic Khan family coming together in a single frame.

Sohail has often offered glimpses into his personal life, especially moments involving his parents and children. The actor is known for sharing candid family memories, giving fans a peek into the close-knit dynamic he shares with his loved ones.

Sohail Khan Is ‘Living A Dream’

This is not the first time Sohail Khan has shared moments of his parents spending quality time with his children. Back in December, on the occasion of Nirvan’s birthday, Sohail posted a touching picture of the birthday boy posing with his grandparents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

Adding a humorous touch to the post, Sohail jokingly credited himself for Nirvan’s good fortune. He wrote, “Happy birthday nirvan, you’re blessed with beautiful grandparents, thanks to me @nirvankhan15.” The post was widely loved by fans, who praised the family’s warmth and Sohail’s light-hearted humour.

The latest three-generation photograph once again underlines how important family is to Sohail, especially the bond between his son and his parents. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and messages celebrating the Khan family legacy.

Sohail Khan’s Request To Bike Riders

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan recently found himself in the news for a very different reason. A few weeks ago, a video of the actor riding a luxury motorcycle on the streets of Mumbai without wearing a helmet surfaced online, drawing criticism from social media users and road safety advocates.

Responding to the backlash, Sohail issued a public apology and shared a detailed note requesting fellow bike riders to prioritise safety. He wrote, “I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as i feel claustrophobic but that’s no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes.”

He further explained his riding habits and assured fans of better compliance, adding, “I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me. I assure fellow riders that i will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me.”

Concluding his note, Sohail apologised to authorities and stressed the importance of safety, writing, “My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and i assure them that i will follow all the rules henceforth… It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry (sic).”

First Published: January 10, 2026, 02:00 IST

News movies bollywood Sohail Khan Shares Adorable Pic With Salim Khan, Son Nirvan: ‘Living A Dream’