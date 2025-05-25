Advertise here
রবিবার , ২৫ মে ২০২৫ | ১১ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Solo Leveling Leads The Pack

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৫, ২০২৫ ৮:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
Solo Leveling Leads The Pack


Last Updated:

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 in Tokyo celebrated anime’s global impact. Solo Leveling won multiple awards, including Anime of the Year.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 was held in Tokyo, Japan, celebrating the outstanding talent that drives anime’s growing global impact. This glamorous live event honoured the artists, musicians, and visionaries shaping the anime world. Leading the night was Solo Leveling, which dominated with a sweep of awards, including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action, Best Score, and Best Main Character. The popular adaptation of a Korean webtoon also won Best Ending Sequence and Best English Voice Performance for Aleks Le, among other accolades.

Other major winners included Look Back, which was awarded Film of the Year, and Ninja Kamui, which secured the title of Best Original Anime. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc continued its success, earning both Best Continuing Series and Best Animation, showcasing its enduring popularity and artistic excellence.

Awards Anime show/film
Anime of the Year Solo Leveling
Film of the Year Look Back
Best Original Anime Ninja Kamui
Best Continuing Series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Best New Series Solo Leveling
Best Opening Sequence Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
Best Ending Sequence Solo Leveling
Best Action Solo Leveling
Best Comedy MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
Best Drama Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Best Isekai Anime Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
Best Romance Blue Box
Best Slice of Life Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
Best Animation Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
Best Background Art Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Best Character Design DAN DA DAN
Best Director Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Best Main Character Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling
Best Supporting Character Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
“Must Protect At All Cost” Character Anya Forger – SPY FAMILY Season 2
Best Anime Song – Otonoke Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
Best Score Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano
Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance Aoi Yuki (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries
Best English Voice Artist Performance Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY FAMILY Season 2
Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
Best French Voice Artist Performance Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
Best German Voice Artist Performance Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE
Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
Best Italian Voice Artist Performance Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) – Look Back
Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance Miguel ngel Leal (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2

Now in its 9th year, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards connected a global audience via livestream, bringing together fans, creators, and celebrities to celebrate anime culture. The event was hosted by fan-favorite voice actress Sally Amaki and popular presenter Jon Kabira, featuring a mix of glamour, live music, and heartfelt appreciation for the anime community.

A star-studded lineup of presenters graced the stage, including international anime enthusiasts like Kacey Musgraves, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Damiano David, Rina Sawayama, Pabllo Vittar, Chloe Kim, and Zak Penn. Japanese stars Dean Fujioka, Kanata Hongo, Mayu Matsuoka, and Saya Ichikawa also joined the festivities, adding to the night’s global appeal.

