Solo Leveling Leads The Pack

Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 20:05 IST

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 was held in Tokyo, Japan, celebrating the outstanding talent that drives anime’s growing global impact. This glamorous live event honoured the artists, musicians, and visionaries shaping the anime world. Leading the night was Solo Leveling, which dominated with a sweep of awards, including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action, Best Score, and Best Main Character. The popular adaptation of a Korean webtoon also won Best Ending Sequence and Best English Voice Performance for Aleks Le, among other accolades.

Other major winners included Look Back, which was awarded Film of the Year, and Ninja Kamui, which secured the title of Best Original Anime. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc continued its success, earning both Best Continuing Series and Best Animation, showcasing its enduring popularity and artistic excellence.