Solo Leveling Leads The Pack

Last Updated:
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 in Tokyo celebrated anime’s global impact. Solo Leveling won multiple awards, including Anime of the Year.
The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2025 was held in Tokyo, Japan, celebrating the outstanding talent that drives anime’s growing global impact. This glamorous live event honoured the artists, musicians, and visionaries shaping the anime world. Leading the night was Solo Leveling, which dominated with a sweep of awards, including Anime of the Year, Best New Series, Best Action, Best Score, and Best Main Character. The popular adaptation of a Korean webtoon also won Best Ending Sequence and Best English Voice Performance for Aleks Le, among other accolades.
Other major winners included Look Back, which was awarded Film of the Year, and Ninja Kamui, which secured the title of Best Original Anime. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hashira Training Arc continued its success, earning both Best Continuing Series and Best Animation, showcasing its enduring popularity and artistic excellence.
|Awards
|Anime show/film
|Anime of the Year
|Solo Leveling
|Film of the Year
|Look Back
|Best Original Anime
|Ninja Kamui
|Best Continuing Series
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
|Best New Series
|Solo Leveling
|Best Opening Sequence
|Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
|Best Ending Sequence
|Solo Leveling
|Best Action
|Solo Leveling
|Best Comedy
|MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc
|Best Drama
|Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
|Best Isekai Anime
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3
|Best Romance
|Blue Box
|Best Slice of Life
|Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!
|Best Animation
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc
|Best Background Art
|Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
|Best Character Design
|DAN DA DAN
|Best Director
|Keiichiro Saito – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
|Best Main Character
|Sung Jinwoo – Solo Leveling
|Best Supporting Character
|Fern – Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
|“Must Protect At All Cost” Character
|Anya Forger – SPY FAMILY Season 2
|Best Anime Song – Otonoke
|Otonoke – Creepy Nuts – DAN DA DAN
|Best Score
|Solo Leveling – Hiroyuki Sawano
|Best Japanese Voice Artist Performance
|Aoi Yuki (Maomao) – The Apothecary Diaries
|Best English Voice Artist Performance
|Aleks Le (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
|Best Arabic Voice Artist Performance
|Hiba Snobar (Anya Forger) – SPY FAMILY Season 2
|Best Brazilian Portuguese Voice Artist Performance
|Charles Emmanuel (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
|Best Castilian Spanish Voice Artist Performance
|Masumi Mutsuda (Sung Jinwoo) – Solo Leveling
|Best French Voice Artist Performance
|Adrien Antoine (Kafka Hibino) – Kaiju No. 8
|Best German Voice Artist Performance
|Daniel Schlauch (Monkey D. Luffy) – ONE PIECE
|Best Hindi Voice Artist Performance
|Lohit Sharma (Satoru Gojo) – JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2
|Best Italian Voice Artist Performance
|Ilaria Pellicone (Kyomoto) – Look Back
|Best Latin Spanish Voice Artist Performance
|Miguel ngel Leal (Eren Jaeger) – Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2
Now in its 9th year, the Crunchyroll Anime Awards connected a global audience via livestream, bringing together fans, creators, and celebrities to celebrate anime culture. The event was hosted by fan-favorite voice actress Sally Amaki and popular presenter Jon Kabira, featuring a mix of glamour, live music, and heartfelt appreciation for the anime community.
A star-studded lineup of presenters graced the stage, including international anime enthusiasts like Kacey Musgraves, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Damiano David, Rina Sawayama, Pabllo Vittar, Chloe Kim, and Zak Penn. Japanese stars Dean Fujioka, Kanata Hongo, Mayu Matsuoka, and Saya Ichikawa also joined the festivities, adding to the night’s global appeal.
- First Published: