বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৬ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ২রা চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Some Lesser-Known Facts About the 2019 Blockbuster Film

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৬, ২০২৩ ১:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
news18 12 9


Vicky Kaushal’s career also received a significant boost from the film.

Vicky Kaushal’s career also received a significant boost from the film.

Vicky Kaushal’s career also received a significant boost from the film.

Vicky Kaushal’s film Uri: The Surgical Strike made a lot of money at the box office and was also critically acclaimed. A semi-fictionalised account of the Indian army’s retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack, the film was written and directed by debutante Aditya Dhar. Uri: The Surgical strike had strong patriotic tones and the film emotionally connected to a lot of Indians, who took pride in the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army on September 29, 2016, across the LOC, eliminating many militant camps.

Made at a cost of just Rs 25 crore, the film earned Rs 244 crore worldwide. The film’s phrase ‘How’s The Josh’ became a popular motivational jargon across all fields. Yami Gautam was also seen in the lead role along with Vicky Kaushal in the film. Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautami started a friendship on the sets of the film, which soon blossomed into a romance. The couple got married in 2021 after two years of courtship.

Vicky Kaushal’s career also received a significant boost from the film. Having trained himself hard to play a military officer, he learnt close contact combat and put on muscle mass as preparation for his character. It was also Vicky’s first action role.

On its first weekend, Uri: The Surgical Strike brought in Rs 35.73 crore from the domestic market and Rs 70.94 crore from India in its first week. The film collected Rs 300 crore from India and Rs 59.73 crore from outside, bringing the total global revenue to Rs 359.73 crore.

Director Meghna Gulzar is also making a film on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, a war hero who played an important role in the Indo-Pak war. Vicky Kaushal is playing the role of Sam Manekshaw in this film.

The shooting of the film recently wrapped up. Vicky Kaushal shared a still from the last day of the shoot and penned a long thank-you note for being given the opportunity to play the veteran war hero.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Chattagram District Map Sarabangla 750x563 750x563 750x563 1
স্বামী কারাগারে, ধর্ষণের শিকার স্ত্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1678950173 photo
IPL 2023: RCB’s Will Jacks ruled out due to injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Sleep 1 1
Bedtime Routine: রাতে ঘুমানোর আগে কী করলে সারাদিন চাঙ্গা থাকবেন? জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
news18 12 9
Some Lesser-Known Facts About the 2019 Blockbuster Film
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
bd com

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে বিডিকম অনলাইন – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 19 2

On ‘Rajaraja Chola Not Hindu King’ Row, Kamal Haasan Backs Vetrimaaran’s Statement

 Meghna Condenced Milk Meghna Pet1.jpg

আবারো নাটকীয় বোর্ড মিটিং হতে যাচ্ছে মেঘনার দুই কোম্পানির – Corporate Sangbad

 block market 10

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৭৬ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm romzankadyrov1

ইউক্রেনে পারমাণবিক অস্ত্র ব্যবহার করতে চান রমজান কাদিরভ

 untitled 3 228

Keep a Watch on Dehydration in Winter, Don’t Ignore These Five Signs

 IMG 20220311 WA0019

সুবর্ন নাগরিকদের নিয়ে চড়ুই ভাতি ও ক্রিয়া প্রতিযোগিতা অনুষ্ঠিত

 OnePlus10Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India in March – here’s everything we know so far

 1595612580 news18 technology default image

U.S. Bill Targeting Big Tech Approved By Senate Panel Despite Hefty Lobbying

 wm Babul Akhter

নিজের মামলায় বাবুলকে গ্রেফতারের নির্দেশ