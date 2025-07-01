Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ১৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Sometimes the best moments aren’t planned’: Neeraj Chopra’s heartwarming exchange with senior citizen – watch video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১, ২০২৫ ৪:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
‘Sometimes the best moments aren’t planned’: Neeraj Chopra’s heartwarming exchange with senior citizen – watch video


Advertise here
Neeraj Chopra with a senior citizen in Bengaluru. (Instagram)

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra had an unplanned encounter with a fan during a walk in Bengaluru, ahead of the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic javelin competition scheduled for July 5 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The event, India’s first International Javelin competition, will feature 12 elite athletes and is sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India as a World Athletics Gold event.Neeraj Chopra Classic’s Instagram handle shared a reel of the heartwarming interaction between Chopra and an elderly fan on a quiet Bengaluru street.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Sometimes, the best moments aren’t planned. A quiet street in Bengaluru. A kind-hearted uncle. And a javelin legend who never forgets where he comes from,” the post stated.“We all respect and admire you. You have brought glory to the whole country,” the elderly man expressed to Chopra before requesting a photograph.The man concluded the interaction with words of encouragement, saying “Keep doing well.”The NC Classic was initially planned for May 24 but was postponed due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. The event is organised in collaboration with JSW Sports.The competition will showcase a strong lineup of international athletes competing alongside Chopra.The 12-member entry list includes notable names such as Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and Julius Yego, the 2015 world champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist. Poland’s Martin Konecny has replaced Japan’s Genki Dean in the only change to the original roster.The competition will also feature Pan American Games champion Curtis Thompson from the USA, Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage.Indian athletes Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal will join Chopra in representing the host nation.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ঢাকা উত্তর সিটির ৫৩নং ওয়ার্ডে রাস্তা নির্মাণে তানিয়া তাপসীর বাঁধা
ঢাকা উত্তর সিটির ৫৩নং ওয়ার্ডে রাস্তা নির্মাণে তানিয়া তাপসীর বাঁধা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Bankura News: অবিরাম বৃষ্টিতে ফুঁসছে নদী, ১৫০০০ কিউসেক জল ছাড়া হল মুকুটমণিপুর জলাধার থেকে!
Bankura News: অবিরাম বৃষ্টিতে ফুঁসছে নদী, ১৫০০০ কিউসেক জল ছাড়া হল মুকুটমণিপুর জলাধার থেকে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Hooghly News: জঞ্জালে ভরে যাবে চুঁচুড়া…! আশঙ্কা বাড়ছে শহরে, কারণ জানলে চমকে যাবেন | hooghly chinsurah municipality contractual sweepers work suspension demanding on salary hike city not cleaned for it
Hooghly News: জঞ্জালে ভরে যাবে চুঁচুড়া…! আশঙ্কা বাড়ছে শহরে, কারণ জানলে চমকে যাবেন | hooghly chinsurah municipality contractual sweepers work suspension demanding on salary hike city not cleaned for it
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Sometimes the best moments aren’t planned’: Neeraj Chopra’s heartwarming exchange with senior citizen – watch video
‘Sometimes the best moments aren’t planned’: Neeraj Chopra’s heartwarming exchange with senior citizen – watch video
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
শুরু হয়েছে POCO Cricket Carnival, কম দামে মিলবে Poco M4 Pro এবং Poco M4 Pro 5G ফোন

শুরু হয়েছে POCO Cricket Carnival, কম দামে মিলবে Poco M4 Pro এবং Poco M4 Pro 5G ফোন

 স্কেলে ইটি সিস্টেম চালু ও ওভারলোড বিষয়ে সওজ’র মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

স্কেলে ইটি সিস্টেম চালু ও ওভারলোড বিষয়ে সওজ’র মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

 হাইকোর্টে ১৬ বেঞ্চ গঠন করলেন প্রধান বিচারপতি – Corporate Sangbad

হাইকোর্টে ১৬ বেঞ্চ গঠন করলেন প্রধান বিচারপতি – Corporate Sangbad

 বিজয়পূর্ব সন্ধ্যায় বোধনের আবাহন

বিজয়পূর্ব সন্ধ্যায় বোধনের আবাহন

 শনিবার গুলশানে চিত্রাঙ্কন, সিলেটে সমাবেশ

শনিবার গুলশানে চিত্রাঙ্কন, সিলেটে সমাবেশ

 টাঙ্গাইলে ৯০ বছর বয়সী বিধবা নারীকে ধর্ষণ অভিযুক্ত যুবক গ্রেপ্তার

টাঙ্গাইলে ৯০ বছর বয়সী বিধবা নারীকে ধর্ষণ অভিযুক্ত যুবক গ্রেপ্তার

 চুয়াডাঙ্গার দর্শনা আন্তর্জাতিক স্থলপথে ৩০ মাসেও বাংলাদেশীরা ভারত যেতে পারেনি।ভিসা চালুর দাবিতে আন্দোলনের ডাক।। কোটি টাকার রাজস্ব থেকে সরকার বঞ্চিত

চুয়াডাঙ্গার দর্শনা আন্তর্জাতিক স্থলপথে ৩০ মাসেও বাংলাদেশীরা ভারত যেতে পারেনি।ভিসা চালুর দাবিতে আন্দোলনের ডাক।। কোটি টাকার রাজস্ব থেকে সরকার বঞ্চিত

 ১৫ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত বিমান ৭ আন্তর্জাতিক রুটে ফ্লাইট বাতিল করলো

১৫ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত বিমান ৭ আন্তর্জাতিক রুটে ফ্লাইট বাতিল করলো

 বর্ষায় ভুট্টায় এক কামড়, আর আপনি চাঙ্গা! জানেন এই খাবারে কত জাদুকরী গুণ? চমকে দেওয়া তথ্য Health benefits of Corn or Bhutta during Monsoon – News18 Bangla

বর্ষায় ভুট্টায় এক কামড়, আর আপনি চাঙ্গা! জানেন এই খাবারে কত জাদুকরী গুণ? চমকে দেওয়া তথ্য Health benefits of Corn or Bhutta during Monsoon – News18 Bangla

 ইসরাইলের হামলায় হামাসের শীর্ষ অস্ত্র প্রস্তুতকারী নিহত

ইসরাইলের হামলায় হামাসের শীর্ষ অস্ত্র প্রস্তুতকারী নিহত
Advertise here