Son of Sardar 2 Actress Roshni Walia Made Heads Turn In A Bold Ensemble | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 15, 2025, 16:14 IST

As rapper Badshah stepped into his new business venture, several celebrities showed up to support him, including Roshni Walia.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film Son of Sardar 2. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Badshah is back with an exciting new venture—only this time, it has nothing to do with dropping another chart-topping track. The rapper, performer and entrepreneur has officially made his debut in the luxury spirits industry with the launch of Shelter 6 Vodka, a brand he describes as a “space for everyone.” The announcement quickly captured the attention of fans and industry insiders, marking a bold new chapter in his career.

Among the many celebrities who graced the launch event, actress Roshni Walia stood out with her glamorous presence. As seen in circulating online videos, Roshni opted for a chic two-piece ensemble featuring a deep, reddish-brown halter-neck top with a leather-like sheen.

The top included a plunging V-neckline and a prominent front zipper, adding a modern edge to her look. Complementing it perfectly was a dark, shimmering sequined skirt that elevated the outfit’s glam factor. She accessorised with bold, gold-toned drop earrings and confidently posed for the paparazzi, flashing her radiant smile.

Shelter 6 Vodka Launch Turns Into a High-Voltage Celebrity Night

Held on November 14 in Mumbai, the Shelter 6 launch exuded the energy of a full-blown Bollywood celebration. Badshah showcased his signature style in a glossy pin-striped pantsuit, paired with his trademark glasses and polished footwear.

The event saw an impressive turnout of top names from entertainment and music, including Aastha Gill, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Lauren Gottlieb, Dino James and many others. The evening buzzed with glamour, high fashion and camera flashes, making Shelter 6’s introduction to the market nothing short of spectacular. Apart from Roshni Walia, influencers Shreya Kalra and Rishabh Jaiswal were also spotted joining the celebrations.

Roshni Walia’s Growing Presence in Indian Entertainment

TV star Roshni Walia, widely recognised for her memorable portrayal of Ajabde Punwar in Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, has recently expanded her horizons. She made her Bollywood debut with Son of Sardaar 2, sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur.

First Published: November 15, 2025, 16:14 IST