Sonakshi Sinha Backs Deepika Padukone’s 8-Hour Workday Demand Amid Spirit Exit: ‘I’m All For It’ | Bollywood News

Sonakshi Sinha supports Deepika Padukone’s demand for an 8-hour workday, stressing health and balance in the demanding world of Bollywood.

The topic of working hours in Bollywood has stirred fresh debate ever since reports surfaced about Deepika Padukone’s exit from Spirit due to disagreements over work conditions. Now, actor Sonakshi Sinha has weighed in on the discussion, voicing her support for the idea of a structured 8-hour work shift.

In an exclusive chat with IndiaToday.in, Sonakshi said she fully backs Deepika’s stance. “I’m all for it,” she said when asked about an 8-hour workday.

Reflecting on her own experience in the industry, she added, “I’ve worked with actors who don’t work beyond eight hours. So, I don’t see why it should be any different for female actors as well.”

While she supports the idea, Sonakshi acknowledged that some flexibility is necessary depending on the shoot. “It also depends on the requirements of the project and all. You can schedule it in a way where you accommodate those hours. There are a lot of other things to shoot with other people, which you can finish off in the same time. I think it’s very achievable,” she explained.

With 15 years in the industry behind her, the Dabangg actor highlighted the importance of personal well-being. “I’ve been working for 15 years, and there have been other actors who have worked less than me, longer than me. That’s fine. But like, you do need time for yourself beyond the shoot as well.”

Sonakshi further pointed out how long work hours can affect preparation, especially when fitness is a part of the role. “Today, if I’m doing a film where I’m required to be extremely fit, I need those two hours to go to the gym. Well, if you put me on set for 12 to 14 hours, I won’t be able to do it.”

However, she clarified she’s not completely rigid about it. “If I don’t need to do that, I’ll give you 12 hours happily. I’ll give you 10 hours happily. But where it’s not required, then I’m sure adjustments can be made.”

The larger conversation was sparked when Deepika Padukone was said to have exited director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after the filmmaker reportedly declined her conditions—including an 8-hour shift, a share in the profits, and not speaking her dialogue in Telugu.

Sonakshi, meanwhile, is gearing up for her next release, Nikita Roy. The thriller, which also features Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar, is set to hit theatres on June 27, 2025.

