Sonakshi Sinha Shares What She’d Change About Zaheer Iqbal: ‘He’s A Very Noisy Person’ | Exclusive

During a heartwarming session at the CNN-News18 Town Hall, newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal opened up about their relationship, reflecting on the qualities they cherish in each other and the little quirks they’d like to change. After seven years of dating, the couple had a registered marriage on June 23, celebrated with a star-studded reception in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rekha and Kajol.

When asked about one quality they love and one they wish to change about each other, Zaheer expressed his deep admiration for Sonakshi, playfully suggesting that he could name two things he loves instead. “There are not many things about her that I don’t like,” he said. “If something bothers me, I think it’s a me problem. I need to work on understanding why she feels like that, rather than judging her or being upset with her for that,” he explained.

Sonakshi, amused by Zaheer’s glowing words, asked him to be more candid. Zaheer then pointed out her punctuality, a trait he humorously noted as “next level.” He acknowledged that while being punctual is essential, he believes it’s okay to arrive a little late sometimes. “For certain places, I think it’s okay to slightly come at your own time, but she wants that.”

However, what truly captivates Zaheer about Sonakshi is her humility and simplicity. “Coming from a privileged background, it’s important to be humble. It’s very easy to lose your mind and think no end of yourself,” he remarked. He shared that this humility was one of the qualities that attracted him to Sonakshi from the beginning.

On the other hand, Sonakshi cited Zaheer’s generosity and respectfulness as standout traits. “He’s a very generous human being,” she said, adding that he treats not just her but everyone around him with kindness and respect. “That’s a great quality for a person to have,” she said.

Yet, she also playfully pointed out a quirky habit of Zaheer’s that she finds a bit annoying sometimes. “He’s a very noisy person. He’ll constantly be whistling or making some noise at some point,” Sonakshi said, revealing that there are times when she craves peace. “Sometimes when you’re just in your own space, suddenly there’ll be this noise,” she said with a laugh.

“But she’s very polite. She says, ‘Please leave the house and go,’” he joked, causing the audience to erupt in laughter.