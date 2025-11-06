বৃহস্পতিবার, ০৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৪১ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara Is ‘Emotionally Challenging’, Producer Prerna Arora Opens Up On Film | Bollywood News

  বৃহস্পতিবার, ৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Sonakshi Sinha’s Jatadhara Is ‘Emotionally Challenging’, Producer Prerna Arora Opens Up On Film | Bollywood News


Jatadhara explores the world of black magic and its deep-rooted influence in Indian society.

Jatadhara releases in Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Jatadhara releases in Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her next movie, Jatadhara. Produced by Prerna Arora, the film delves into the world of black magic and its profound influence in Indian society, while also conveying a message of faith, light, and divine power. Ahead of the film’s release, Arora opened up about producing the project recently when she revealed that it was ’emotionally challenging’.

Talking about her experience, Prerna said, “When I first heard the concept of Jatadhara, I knew it had the potential to awaken minds. Black magic is something people often dismiss or fear, but it exists even today, destroying lives silently. Through this film, I wanted to start a conversation to remind people that belief should come from strength and not fear.”

“Producing this film was emotionally challenging yet creatively fulfilling. Every scene, every frame carries a message about human greed, jealousy, and how easily faith can be twisted. I wanted the film to reflect the reality we often choose to ignore — that evil exists, but so does divine energy, and it’s far more powerful,” she added.

Prerna further opened up about working with Sonakshi Sinha and shared, “Working with Zee Studios and an incredible cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, and Shilpa Shirodkar was an absolute blessing. Sonakshi, especially, brought an intensity to her role that gives life to the core message of Jatadhara. Everyone believed in the story’s purpose, which made this journey special.”

Prerna Arora also confirmed that she will soon be producing another pan-India mythological film. “My next film is also with Zee Studios an ambitious Pan-India film that will expand into a grand mythological universe. I’m truly excited for this new journey together, and it’s under pre-production, set to go on floors by April 2026.”

Jatadhara will be released in Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com.

November 06, 2025, 14:28 IST

