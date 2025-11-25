Sonam Kapoor Drops Mini Cake Celebration Picture For Baby No 2 | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 25, 2025, 18:12 IST

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of a special cake that had a caricature version of the actress, dressed in an anarkali and flaunting her bump.

Sonam Kapoor is proud mother of a son. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor has once again melted the Internet’s heart with her latest social media entry. The actress, just days after revealing that she and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child, has now shared a picture on Instagram stories and it is absolutely cute, something you would not want to miss out.

Sonam posted a picture of a special cake she received to celebrate her pregnancy news. And trust us, it wasn’t just an ordinary cake. It had a caricature version of Sonam herself, dressed in an anarkali and flaunting her bump, similar to the ivory traditional wear she wore just a few days back. The sweet note on the cake read, “From three to four. Everyday Phenomenal.” Sonam also thanked the chef, Mohit Khilnani, who designed the adorable cake.

‘Unapologetically Woman’

Hours after sharing the glimpses of intimate celebrations, Sonam Kapoor posted a new video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress confidently shows off her baby bump via a series of photoshoots in a mix of Western and Indian ensembles. From structured contemporary silhouettes to traditional wear, the actress appears calm, composed and camera-ready throughout the heartwarming clip. She captioned the post, “Unapologetically woman.”

For those who’ve followed Sonam Kapoor’s journey, her love story with Anand has always been the subject of discussion among fans. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 after years of dating. Their first child, Vayu, was born in 2022. Now, they are preparing to welcome their second baby and fans are showering them with double the excitement.

Sonam Kapoor’s Career

Professionally, Sonam has given Bollywood memorable hits like Raanjhanaa and Neerja. She made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya and later returned to screens with The Zoya Factor. Her most recent film was Blind which was released in 2023. In the film, she played a visually impaired cop. The crime-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, was a remake of the Korean film, marking her first project in six years.

Up next, Sonam has Battle for Bittora in her kitty. The film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel. Additionally, her unnamed comeback project post-pregnancy was expected to begin filming later this year. However, further awaited are still awaited.

