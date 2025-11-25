মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৪৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Sonam Kapoor Drops Mini Cake Celebration Picture For Baby No 2 | Bollywood News নোয়াখালীতে মেঘনাসেম সুপার ডিলাক্স সিমেন্টের রিটেইল মীট প্রোগ্রাম ‘Chapter Of Personal History Has…’: Saira Banu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Recalls His Bond With Dilip Kumar | Bollywood News নতুন প্রযুক্তি ও বাজার সম্ভাবনা নিয়ে জমজমাট শরীয়তপুরের পোল্ট্রি উদ্যোক্তা মেলা Guwahati Test: South Africa eye clean sweep as India stare at a mountain they can not climb | Cricket News বিএনপি একটি বড় রাজনৈতিক দল, স্রোতস্বিনী নদীর মত: মির্জা ফখরুল ‘Shouldn’t be that coach is sacked’: Suresh Raina defends Gautam Gambhir, reveals where ‘problem’ is for Team India | Cricket News Padmini Kolhapure Shares Fond Memories Of Dharmendra After His Death: ‘Your Memory Will Always Live On’ | Bollywood News প্লট বরাদ্দে দুর্নীতি: শেখ হাসিনা-রেহানা-টিউলিপের মামলার রায় ১ ডিসেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad 549-run target: Men in Blue hope for a miracle against South Africa – what’s the highest total ever chased in India | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Sonam Kapoor Drops Mini Cake Celebration Picture For Baby No 2 | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Sonam Kapoor Drops Mini Cake Celebration Picture For Baby No 2 | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sonam Kapoor posted a picture of a special cake that had a caricature version of the actress, dressed in an anarkali and flaunting her bump.

font
Sonam Kapoor is proud mother of a son. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor is proud mother of a son. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor has once again melted the Internet’s heart with her latest social media entry. The actress, just days after revealing that she and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their second child, has now shared a picture on Instagram stories and it is absolutely cute, something you would not want to miss out.

Sonam posted a picture of a special cake she received to celebrate her pregnancy news. And trust us, it wasn’t just an ordinary cake. It had a caricature version of Sonam herself, dressed in an anarkali and flaunting her bump, similar to the ivory traditional wear she wore just a few days back. The sweet note on the cake read, “From three to four. Everyday Phenomenal.” Sonam also thanked the chef, Mohit Khilnani, who designed the adorable cake.

‘Unapologetically Woman’

Hours after sharing the glimpses of intimate celebrations, Sonam Kapoor posted a new video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress confidently shows off her baby bump via a series of photoshoots in a mix of Western and Indian ensembles. From structured contemporary silhouettes to traditional wear, the actress appears calm, composed and camera-ready throughout the heartwarming clip. She captioned the post, “Unapologetically woman.”

For those who’ve followed Sonam Kapoor’s journey, her love story with Anand has always been the subject of discussion among fans. The couple tied the knot in May 2018 after years of dating. Their first child, Vayu, was born in 2022. Now, they are preparing to welcome their second baby and fans are showering them with double the excitement.

Sonam Kapoor’s Career

Professionally, Sonam has given Bollywood memorable hits like Raanjhanaa and Neerja. She made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya and later returned to screens with The Zoya Factor. Her most recent film was Blind which was released in 2023. In the film, she played a visually impaired cop. The crime-thriller, directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, was a remake of the Korean film, marking her first project in six years.

Up next, Sonam has Battle for Bittora in her kitty. The film is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s popular novel. Additionally, her unnamed comeback project post-pregnancy was expected to begin filming later this year. However, further awaited are still awaited.

First Published:

November 25, 2025, 18:12 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
নোয়াখালীতে মেঘনাসেম সুপার ডিলাক্স সিমেন্টের রিটেইল মীট প্রোগ্রাম

নোয়াখালীতে মেঘনাসেম সুপার ডিলাক্স সিমেন্টের রিটেইল মীট প্রোগ্রাম

‘Chapter Of Personal History Has…’: Saira Banu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Recalls His Bond With Dilip Kumar | Bollywood News

‘Chapter Of Personal History Has…’: Saira Banu Mourns Dharmendra’s Demise, Recalls His Bond With Dilip Kumar | Bollywood News

নতুন প্রযুক্তি ও বাজার সম্ভাবনা নিয়ে জমজমাট শরীয়তপুরের পোল্ট্রি উদ্যোক্তা মেলা

নতুন প্রযুক্তি ও বাজার সম্ভাবনা নিয়ে জমজমাট শরীয়তপুরের পোল্ট্রি উদ্যোক্তা মেলা

বিএনপি একটি বড় রাজনৈতিক দল, স্রোতস্বিনী নদীর মত: মির্জা ফখরুল

বিএনপি একটি বড় রাজনৈতিক দল, স্রোতস্বিনী নদীর মত: মির্জা ফখরুল

Padmini Kolhapure Shares Fond Memories Of Dharmendra After His Death: ‘Your Memory Will Always Live On’ | Bollywood News

Padmini Kolhapure Shares Fond Memories Of Dharmendra After His Death: ‘Your Memory Will Always Live On’ | Bollywood News

প্লট বরাদ্দে দুর্নীতি: শেখ হাসিনা-রেহানা-টিউলিপের মামলার রায় ১ ডিসেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

প্লট বরাদ্দে দুর্নীতি: শেখ হাসিনা-রেহানা-টিউলিপের মামলার রায় ১ ডিসেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST