Sonam Kapoor Shares Photo Of Hubby Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu on Dhanteras, Calls Them Her ‘Dhan’; See Here

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is happily married to Anand Ahuja, and they welcomed their son Vayu last year. The actress often shares cute photos of Vayu from auspicious days. Today, on Dhanteras, she posted an adorable picture of her husband Anand and son Vayu, calling them her ‘Dhan in the world.’

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans on Dhanteras. In the post shared on her official social media handle, the actress wrote, “All my Dhan in the world… Happy Dhanteras everyone.. May Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantar give you the blessings of wealth, prosperity and wellbeing.” Check it out here:

On her Instagram post, the actress shared a heartwarming picture capturing her husband, Anand Ahuja, practising Yoga alongside their little one, Vayu in their garden. Sonam’s sister Rhea is also there with her husband, Karan Boolani. In the following video, Anand takes the spotlight as he practices Yoga while Sonam captures the moment. Holding Vayu in her lap, she can be heard from the background saying,c“Vayu, look what dada is doing. Oh My God! What do you think Vayu, is your dada too cool?”

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Blind, will be returning to the big screens after her pregnancy. Sonam has two big projects that will go on floors next year which will mark her much-awaited comeback to the cinemas. “I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again post my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward,” she said, as quoted by Pinkvilla.