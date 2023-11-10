শুক্রবার , ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৫শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Sonam Kapoor Shares Photo Of Hubby Anand Ahuja And Son Vayu on Dhanteras, Calls Them Her ‘Dhan’; See Here

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১০, ২০২৩ ৯:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 10t195335.750 2023 11 7b31d56b4874bd09f76c1819e021000d


Sonam Kapoor is enjoying family time in Goa.

Sonam Kapoor is enjoying family time in Goa.

Sonam Kapoor is spending the festive season with her family in Goa.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is happily married to Anand Ahuja, and they welcomed their son Vayu last year. The actress often shares cute photos of Vayu from auspicious days. Today, on Dhanteras, she posted an adorable picture of her husband Anand and son Vayu, calling them her ‘Dhan in the world.’

Sonam took to her Instagram handle to wish her fans on Dhanteras. In the post shared on her official social media handle, the actress wrote, “All my Dhan in the world… Happy Dhanteras everyone.. May Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantar give you the blessings of wealth, prosperity and wellbeing.” Check it out here:

On her Instagram post, the actress shared a heartwarming picture capturing her husband, Anand Ahuja, practising Yoga alongside their little one, Vayu in their garden. Sonam’s sister Rhea is also there with her husband, Karan Boolani. In the following video, Anand takes the spotlight as he practices Yoga while Sonam captures the moment. Holding Vayu in her lap, she can be heard from the background saying,c“Vayu, look what dada is doing. Oh My God! What do you think Vayu, is your dada too cool?”

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Blind, will be returning to the big screens after her pregnancy. Sonam has two big projects that will go on floors next year which will mark her much-awaited comeback to the cinemas. “I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again post my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward,” she said, as quoted by Pinkvilla.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

