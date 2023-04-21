Soni Razdan Shares Unseen Pic With Mahesh Bhatt From Ranbir-Alia Wedding; Writes, “Happy Anniversary Baby…’

Yesterday marked the 36th wedding anniversary of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, who tied the knot on April 20, 1986. To celebration their special day, Soni posted a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a photo of the couple at their daughter Alia Bhatt’s wedding last year. Soni’s post subtly hinted at the story of how she and Mahesh first met.

Soni gave fans a sneak peek into her family album by sharing a throwback picture of her and Mahesh Bhatt all dressed up in their ethnic finery at Alia’s wedding. The veteran actress looked pristine in a white and red printed saree paired with a green floral blouse and an exquisite necklace, while Mahesh Bhatt looked smart in an off-white kurta-pyjama set. In her caption, Soni wrote, “The story of US : One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatt … acha chodo ab… bahut lambi kahani bai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy Anniversary baby. We really have come a long way ! ☺️♥️”

Sparks between Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan first flew on the set of the 1984 film Saaransh. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in 1986, and are now proud parents to two lovely daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. Mahesh Bhatt was earlier married to Lorraine Bright, a British woman. They exchanged vows in 1968, and welcomed daughter Pooja Bhatt in 1972. After Lorraine and Mahesh separated, rumours were rife about his romantic involvement with the late actor Parveen Babi during the 1970s.

In a recent interview, Mahesh Bhatt had spoken of his relationship with Soni. He had said, “I resisted Soni but I was drawn into the relationship. I remember telling Soni, ‘Don’t come near me, I will destroy you.’ But she said she was ready to be destroyed.”

