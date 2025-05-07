Advertise here
বুধবার , ৭ মে ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Soni Razdan's Hari Ka Om To Premiere As Gala Highlight At UK Asian Film Festival 2025

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৭, ২০২৫ ১১:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Soni Razdan’s Hari Ka Om To Premiere As Gala Highlight At UK Asian Film Festival 2025


Hari Ka Om, starring Anshuman Jha, Soni Razdan, and Raghubir Yadav, will premiere at the UK Asian Film Festival 2025.

A poster of Hari Ka Om.

After captivating audiences across Australia, North America, Canada, and India, Hari Ka Om, the poignant father-son drama starring Anshuman Jha, Soni Razdan, and Raghubir Yadav, is now headed to Europe. The film is set for its European Premiere as the centerpiece gala screening at the prestigious UK Asian Film Festival 2025. The screening will take place on May 7 at London’s iconic Regent Street Cinema.

Directed by Harish Vyas—known for Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele—Hari Ka Om marks the third collaboration between him and lead actor Anshuman Jha. The story, set in small-town India, explores the emotional complexities within a generational household, spotlighting the often-unspoken gaps between fathers and sons.

“HARI KA OM is the father-son film we need today, small town India set, deals with issues which occur in nearly every home. It dwells on the fact that without emotional regulation — mistakes can be made by the young & the old. It’s a quintessential generational divide film and I look forward to being in the UK for the screening & the Q/A,” says Anshuman Jha.

Jha, who received praise for his roles in Hum Bhi Akele (2021) as a gay man and in Lakadbaggha (2023) as an animal rights vigilante, takes a sharp turn in Hari Ka Om, portraying a middle-class boy from Bhopal. Reflecting on his collaboration with Jha, Harish Vyas shares, “Anshuman is a very simple person but also has a razor-sharp film brain. In addition to being a fabulous actor of this generation, he understands all aspects of cinema like very few people I have met. Their chemistry (Raghubir Yadav & Anshuman) is a delight in this film. We are thrilled to be premiering in the UK at such a prestigious platform.”

The film continues to gain momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release in July 2025. Meanwhile, Anshuman Jha’s directorial debut, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, is also expected to release later this year.

