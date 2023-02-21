মঙ্গলবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Sonu Nigam Attacked in Mumbai Concert, Rushed to Hospital After Massive Ruckus; Video Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৩ ৩:৪৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sonu nigam attacked


Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 00:29 IST

National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam gets attacked at his concert in Chembur.

National Award-winning singer Sonu Nigam gets attacked at his concert in Chembur.

As per reports, Sonu Nigam was rescued by his bodyguards after someone from the organiser’s team misbehaved with the singer’s manager, Saira.

Sonu Nigam has been admitted to a hospital after an alleged scuffle broke out between the singer’s bodyguards and Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son and nephew who reportedly wanted to click a selfie with the Padma Shri recipient. The incident took place when Sonu was performing at a concert in Chembur, Mumbai.

If reports are to believed then Sonu is safe, but his guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan and his bodyguard have sustained some injuries. They are currently being treated at the hospital.

According to the police sources, the politician’s son and nephew tried to “forcibly” take the selfie with Sonu, which led to the alleged scuffle between them and the singer’s bodyguards. Phaterpekar was not present at the concert and was only the organiser of Chembur festival where Sonu was invited.

This was a four-day long festival and Sonu Nigam was performing at the finale. It’s is a famous cultural festival where some of the other popular singers have performed in the past. There are also reports that someone from the organiser’s team allegedly tried to misbehave with Sonu’s manager, Saira. Sonu Nigam hasn’t filed any police complaint so far.

Last year, Sonu Nigam was honoured with the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind. Sonu has predominantly sung in Hindi and Kannada language films. He is also a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award for the title track of the 2003 romantic film Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sonu’s popular songs include Kal Ho Na Ho, Ye Dil Deewana, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Mai Agar Kahoon, Saathiya, Hans Mat Pagli, Do Pal, and Sandese Aate Hai among many others. He recently sang the title track of Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Ekush 1
একুশের প্রথম প্রহরে লোকারণ্য চট্টগ্রামের শহিদ মিনার
বাংলাদেশ
1676929855 photo
Women’s T20 World Cup, India vs Ireland Highlights: Smriti Mandhana shines as India beat Ireland by 5 runs (DLS) to qualify for semis | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Living in a Sexless Marriage
Healthy Lifestyle: মিলনের শুরুতেই শীঘ্রপতন, অতৃপ্ত-অখুশি সঙ্গী, প্রশ্নের মুখে আপনার পুরুষত্ব, রইল সমস্যার সমাধান
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
sonu nigam attacked
Sonu Nigam Attacked in Mumbai Concert, Rushed to Hospital After Massive Ruckus; Video Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1651851422 photo

Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach semi-finals in Madrid | Tennis News

 Qader 13 August 2022

‘বিএনপি ফের সন্ত্রাসী কর্মকাণ্ডের মাধ্যমে ক্ষমতা দখলে মরিয়া’

 FB IMG 1652270633609

প্রথম দিনেই ই-ক্যাব নির্বাচনের মনোনয়নপত্র কিনলেন ১৭ জন

 wm nikhil1

ওয়াজেদ মিয়ার মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে যুবলীগের দোয়া ও মিলাদ মাহফিল

 1623164567 dharmendra

Dharmendra Shares Video of His New Fitness Routine, Daughter Esha Deol Hails Him as ‘He-Man’

 Islamic unoiversity pic

ইবি শিক্ষার্থীকে পিটিয়ে জখমের পর মেসে গিয়ে হুমকি!

 wm 7 Dol Jote Gonotontro Moncho new

গণতন্ত্র মঞ্চের সঙ্গে বিএনপির মতানৈক্য অবসানে বৈঠক শিগগিরই

 NEWS 36

‘মুক্তিযুদ্ধের বাংলাদেশ ধ্বংসে নেমেছে বিএনপি-জামায়াত’

 1638395214 photo

Karsten Warholm named men’s World Athlete of the Year | More sports News

 received 1170764103536586

চট্টগ্রামের জংগল ছলিমপুর এলাকা থেকে ০৮টি স্বর্ণের বারসহ আনুমানিক ১.৫০ কোটি টাকার স্বর্ণালংকারসহ ০২ জন রোহিঙ্গা নাগরিক মা ও ছেলে আটক