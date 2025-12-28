Sonu Nigam Remembers Mohammed Rafi With Emotional Performance On His 101st Birth Anniversary | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 28, 2025, 09:10 IST

Sonu Nigam paid a musical tribute to legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi at a special concert held on Saturday to mark Rafi Sahab’s 101st birth anniversary. Born on December 24, 1924, Mohammed Rafi remains one of the most revered voices in Indian cinema, and the evening was dedicated to celebrating his enduring legacy through song and remembrance.

The concert opened on a solemn note as Sonu began with “Tum mujhe yun bhula na paaoge”. The performance brought the hall to a complete standstill, with the audience listening in silence and complete attention.

As the evening progressed, Sonu performed several iconic Rafi numbers that stirred nostalgia among listeners. Songs such as “Ehsan tera hoga mujh par”, “Teri aankhon ke siwa duniya main rakha kya hai” and “Jo wada kia woh nibhana padega” were met with loud applause. Many in the audience joined in, creating an atmosphere that echoed memories of an earlier era.

Between performances, Sonu spoke about his deep personal connection with Mohammed Rafi. He said he does not view him merely as a singer. “I consider him not as a singer but as a peer,” Sonu said. Although he never met Rafi Sahab in person, Sonu shared that he remembers him every day, expressing his admiration with visible emotion.

The audience became an active part of the tribute when Sonu invited them to sing along. The hall resonated with voices during “Chaudhvin ka chand ho ya aaftab ho” and “Yeh ishq ishq hai ishq ishq”, turning the concert into a collective celebration of Rafi Sahab’s music.

A poignant moment followed when an AI-generated rendition of Mohammed Rafi singing “Har ghadi badal rahi hai roop zindagi” was played on screen. The audience watched quietly, with many visibly moved. The moment left a strong impression, reinforcing the sense that Rafi Sahab continues to live on through his timeless songs.

