শনিবার , ১২ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ২৮শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  বিনোদন

Sonu Nigam Sings ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’ With Viral Sensation Raju Kalakar, Breaks The Internet | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১২, ২০২৫ ৫:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Sonu Nigam Sings 'Dil Pe Chalai Churiya' With Viral Sensation Raju Kalakar, Breaks The Internet | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sonu Nigam teams up with viral internet star Raju Kalakar for a special ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’ release, sparking huge fan excitement online.

Sonu Nigam and viral star Raju Kalakar team up for a fresh take on Dil Pe Chalai Churiya.

Sonu Nigam and viral star Raju Kalakar team up for a fresh take on Dil Pe Chalai Churiya.

Sonu Nigam’s timeless track Dil Pe Chalai Churiya from Bewafa Sanam has found new life online, thanks to viral internet sensation Raju Bhat, popularly known as Raju Kalakar, a puppeteer from Surat, Gujarat. Raju’s viral reel, where he created music using two broken stones, captivated the internet with his creativity and singing talent. The clip amassed over 146 million views, making him an overnight star.

Recognizing the buzz, Sonu Nigam took to Instagram to share an exciting collaboration video featuring himself and Raju singing the beloved track together. The collaboration, made in partnership with T-Series, delighted fans worldwide. Sonu hinted at an upcoming special release tied to the viral song, writing, “You’ve been humming it… now get ready to hear it like never before. Something special is dropping this Monday!”

The announcement instantly sparked a wave of excitement across social media. Fans praised the internet’s power to unite talents in unique ways. Yashraj Mukhater commented, “I absolutely love the internet.” Others celebrated the unexpected partnership as one of the biggest of 2025. Comments like “We got Raju bhai and Sonu Nigam collaboration before GTA 6″ and “When the trend meets the trendsetter” captured the fan enthusiasm perfectly.

While this collaboration is winning hearts, Sonu Nigam recently faced criticism over a controversial comment made during his Bengaluru concert. When a fan requested a Kannada song, Sonu reacted sharply, linking the request to the mindset behind tragic incidents like Pahalgam. The comment drew backlash and widespread outrage on social media.

Understanding the severity, Sonu promptly issued a public apology to the people of Karnataka, expressing regret for his remarks and reaffirming his respect for all cultures. The apology helped calm tensions and reminded fans of his dedication to music and unity.

Despite the controversy, the buzz around Sonu Nigam’s collaboration with Raju Kalakar highlights the singer’s lasting impact and ability to connect with new audiences. This fresh rendition of Dil Pe Chalai Churiya is set to captivate both longtime fans and the younger generation who discovered the song through Raju’s viral talent.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Sonu Nigam Sings ‘Dil Pe Chalai Churiya’ With Viral Sensation Raju Kalakar, Breaks The Internet
