Sonu Sood Faces Backlash For Defending IndiGo Staff, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Leaked Online | Bollywood News

Sonu Sood faces backlash for defending IndiGo staff amid flight chaos, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar leaks online, Akhanda 2 postponed, Kartik Aaryan shares wedding note.

Actor Sonu Sood has found himself at the centre of an online backlash after issuing a public defence of IndiGo’s ground staff amid widespread flight cancellations that led to chaos at several airports. While the actor’s message was intended to support frontline airline employees facing angry passengers, it has triggered criticism on social media, with some users accusing him of attempting to divert attention from the airline’s operational issues.

Following the circulation of Sood’s video, several social media users questioned his intent, alleging that the statement was part of a paid publicity effort. One user, while resharing the clip, wrote, “IndiGo has now started a paid media campaign to shift the narrative! Beware, don’t fall for it! These are sponsored messages put out by the rogue company and its hubristic executives.”

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited spy action film Dhurandhar was reportedly leaked online within hours of its theatrical release on December 5, 2025, dealing an early blow to the makers. The pirated version of the film surfaced across several illegal websites, with copies available in multiple formats ranging from low-quality 240p to full HD 1080p.

The makers of Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Sreenu, have issued a fresh statement following the film’s sudden postponement on December 5, the day it was set to hit theatres. The much-anticipated sequel was pulled from release at the eleventh hour, with the producers initially citing “technical issues” that were beyond their control. However, several media reports later claimed that a legal dispute involving production house 14 Reels Entertainment and Eros may have contributed to the delay. Addressing the situation once again through social media, the makers said that certain “unexpected” developments had led to the postponement.

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has shared a heartfelt note for his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, after her recent wedding to Tejashwi Singh. The wedding celebrations were held in the family’s hometown of Gwalior and were attended by close friends and relatives. Kartik was seen actively taking part in the festivities, with several photos and videos of him celebrating with his family circulating widely on social media. Taking to social media, the actor posted a set of previously unseen pictures from the wedding ceremonies and accompanied them with an emotional message for his sister.

Bollywood newcomer Rasha Thadani, one of the most talked-about rising stars this year, has reportedly opted out of the upcoming romantic drama directed jointly by acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery and produced by Hansal Mehta. Sources indicate that Rasha had been in advanced discussions for the film and was considered a leading contender for the main role. She was reportedly drawn to the script and the chance to work with two renowned filmmakers known for their unique cinematic styles.

