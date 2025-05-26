Sonu Sood In Trouble For Riding Without Helmet In Spiti; Police Launch Investigation

Last Updated: May 26, 2025, 21:58 IST

Actor Sonu Sood has come under fire after a video of him riding a bike without a helmet or safety gear in Spiti Valley went viral.

Sonu Sood is facing criticism for riding a bike without a helmet in Spiti Valley. Police confirm probe after viral video shows him flouting safety norms.

Sonu Sood, who earned widespread praise for his philanthropic work during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now facing backlash for a completely different reason. The actor has come under scrutiny after a video of him riding a motorcycle without a helmet or protective gear in Spiti Valley surfaced on social media. What makes the incident particularly jarring for many is that Sood has previously advocated for road safety and responsible travel.

In the viral video, Sonu is seen cruising along the snow-laden roads of Spiti shirtless, dressed in nothing more than shorts and sunglasses. The clip, shared by a local Instagram page, is captioned, “Yeh Spiti hai… yahan sirf asli log chalte hain,” suggesting a rugged, no-frills spirit that appears to have backfired. While other clips do show the actor wearing a helmet at times during the trip, it was the shirtless, gearless ride that caught public attention — and sparked outrage.

Netizens were quick to call out the apparent hypocrisy. “Sir, you’ve always inspired people with your compassion. Please don’t set the wrong example by riding without a helmet or gear,” commented one user. Another wrote, “If this is how celebrities behave in ecologically fragile areas, what message are we giving the youth?” Yet another person tweeted directly at Himachal Pradesh authorities, questioning, “Are celebrities above the law?”

The backlash soon reached local law enforcement. The Lahaul-Spiti police, in an official post on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged the viral video and announced that an investigation had been initiated. The statement read, “A video is going viral on social media in which a Bollywood actor is seen violating traffic rules in Lahaul-Spiti district. According to preliminary information, the video appears to be from the year 2023. The task of investigating the authenticity has been handed over to DySP Headquarters, Kyelang.”

They added, “Whatever necessary action is required as per the law, it will be taken by the district police. District Police Lahaul-Spiti appeals to all citizens and tourists to follow traffic rules and adopt disciplined and responsible behaviour.”

This isn’t the first time celebrities have been called out for flouting safety norms, but given Sonu’s reputation for being a responsible public figure, this instance has stung more than most. Environmental activists also weighed in, expressing concern over the glorification of reckless behaviour in eco-sensitive zones like Spiti.

Interestingly, the controversy comes not long after Sood participated in a road safety campaign, urging people to always wear helmets and follow rules. The irony hasn’t been lost on observers, many of whom expressed disappointment at the perceived double standard.

While Sonu Sood has yet to comment publicly on the incident, the Spiti Valley administration’s promise to pursue legal action indicates that the matter will not be brushed aside.

First Published: