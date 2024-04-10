South Star Vijay Raghavendra Unveils Rugged New Look In Poster Of His Next Rippen Swaamy

Kannada film star Vijay Raghavendra is gearing up to surprise his fans with a never-seen-before rugged look in his upcoming movie. The actor, known for his versatility, unveiled the first poster of his new film Rippen Swaamy on Instagram, signalling the completion of the film’s shooting. Directed by Kishore Moodbidri and produced by Panchaanana Films, the movie promises to showcase Vijay Raghavendra in a fierce avatar, wielding a meat knife in a butcher shop setting.

The poster has generated immense excitement among netizens, who are eagerly anticipating Vijay Raghavendra’s portrayal of this intense character. Praising his versatility, one fan remarked, “Spellbound by the look. Sir, you are truly the versatile actor the Kannada movie industry is blessed with.” Another fan expressed regret over missing his previous film on the big screen but eagerly awaits the release of Rippen Swaamy.

Born in Bangalore, Karnataka, in 1979, Vijay Raghavendra comes from a family deeply rooted in the Kannada film industry, with his father, S.A. Chinne Gowda, being a veteran film producer. Having started his acting journey as a child artist in 1982, Vijay Raghavendra quickly gained recognition, winning accolades such as the Karnataka State Award for Best Child Actor for his performance in Chinnari Mutha (1993) and the National Award for Best Child Artist for Kotreshi Kanasu at the age of 15.

Transitioning into lead roles, Vijay Raghavendra made his mark in the industry with films like Ninagagi (2002), where he starred opposite Radhika Kumaraswamy. His stellar performances have earned him further acclaim, including the Karnataka State Awards for Best Actor for his role in Shivayogi Sri Puttayyajja. Notable works in his filmography include Jog 101, Case of Kondana and Marichi.

With Rippen Swaamy, Vijay Raghavendra continues to push boundaries and explore new dimensions in his acting career. As fans eagerly await the film’s release, the actor’s rugged new look promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience, further cementing his status as one of Sandalwood’s most versatile talents.