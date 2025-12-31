Spirit First Look: Prabhas Flaunts Wounded Long-Haired Avatar As Triptii Dimri Lights His Cigarette | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 02:15 IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops Spirit first look on New Year, revealing Prabhas in a rugged, wounded avatar with Triptii Dimri lighting his cigarette.

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in intense frame from the first look poster of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit.

The wait is finally over for fans of Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ringing in the New Year with a bang, Vanga unveiled the chilling first look poster of his upcoming film Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in intense, never-seen-before avatars. Much like Vanga’s previous blockbuster Animal, whose announcement also arrived at New Year’s midnight, Spirit continues the filmmaker’s tradition of making bold statements as the clock strikes twelve.

The newly released poster sets the tone for what promises to be a dark and gritty cinematic experience. In the striking visual, Prabhas is seen flaunting his wounded back, stitched with multiple bandages, while Triptii Dimri calmly lights his cigarette—an image that has already sent social media into a frenzy.

Prabhas’ rugged look

In Spirit, Prabhas sports a long-haired look paired with a full-grown beard and moustache, adding to the raw intensity of his character. The actor is seen holding a glass of alcohol in one hand, while the other rests on his waist, exuding a brooding, dangerous aura. His wounded back hints at a violent past and emotional scars, setting expectations high for his role.

Triptii Dimri, on the other hand, keeps her look understated yet powerful. Dressed in a grey-toned saree, she appears calm and composed, creating a striking contrast to Prabhas’ rugged presence. Her act of lighting his cigarette adds an unsettling intimacy to the frame, making the poster both visually arresting and narratively intriguing.

Sharing the first look, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, “INDIAN CINEMA…. witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU Happy New Year 2026 #SpiritFirstLook.” The film’s official handle added, “You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed…. #SPIRIT FIRST POSTER #OneBadHabit #Prabhas @imvangasandeep @tripti_dimri23.”

What we know about Spirit so far

Spirit marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, making it one of the most anticipated projects in Indian cinema. Notably, this film will also see Prabhas stepping into a cop’s role for the first time in his career. According to reports, he is expected to play an ex-IPS officer who is terminated from service due to undisclosed reasons.

Speculation is rife that Triptii Dimri, who rose to massive popularity with Animal, will be seen portraying a doctor in the film. The ensemble cast also includes Vivek Oberoi, Prakash Raj and Kanchana. Prakash Raj is reportedly essaying the role of a Superintendent of Police (SP).

Interestingly, the announcement video of Spirit was unveiled on Prabhas’ 46th birthday, mirroring the strategy used for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. The film is currently eyeing a grand theatrical release in 2026, and if the first look is anything to go by, Spirit is poised to be one of the most talked-about releases of the year.

First Published: January 01, 2026, 02:15 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Spirit First Look: Prabhas Flaunts Wounded Long-Haired Avatar As Triptii Dimri Lights His Cigarette