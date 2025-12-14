Srikanth Odela Says ‘History Opens Only When Blood Is Spilled’ In BTS Video From Nani’s The Paradise | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: December 14, 2025, 15:36 IST

Nani releases a powerful BTS video from The Paradise on director Srikanth Odela’s birthday, featuring a chilling line on history, bloodshed, and the film’s intense world.

Nani marked director Srikanth Odela’s birthday by unveiling an intense BTS video from The Paradise.

Natural Star Nani marked director Srikanth Odela’s birthday by dropping a powerful behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming pan-India film The Paradise. The glimpse has instantly fuelled excitement around the project, which is already being touted as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Sharing the BTS clip on his Instagram Stories, Nani wrote, “Celebrating this mad fellow today. Happy Birthday Srikanth. It will be a storm this year. Brace for Impact.” The message was accompanied by visuals that offer a raw, intense peek into the world Odela is building with The Paradise.

“History Opens Only When Blood Is Spilled On It”

The BTS video features Srikanth Odela delivering a chilling line that sets the tone for the film: “History opens only when blood is spilled on it.” The statement, heavy with symbolism and menace, hints at the film’s dark, violent, and politically charged narrative.

The clip shows Nani completely immersed in his character, engaging with the crew while Odela closely supervises the scenes. The atmosphere on set feels intense and focused, underlining the scale and ambition of the project.

Introvert and calm by nature 🤗Extremely passionate and expressive on the sets 🔥❤️‍🔥That’s our Silent Monster @odela_srikanth for you all. Team #TheParadise wishes you a very Happy Birthday ❤‍🔥 In CINEMAS ???????????????? ????????????????????, ????????????????. Releasing in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil,… pic.twitter.com/qEYxm381ua — SLV Cinemas (@SLVCinemasOffl) December 14, 2025

A Proven Director–Actor Collaboration After Dasara

The Paradise marks the second collaboration between Nani and Srikanth Odela after the blockbuster success of Dasara. Their earlier film was widely praised for its raw storytelling and rooted intensity, and expectations are even higher this time around.

Industry insiders see The Paradise as Odela’s most ambitious venture yet. With a reputation for marrying mass appeal with strong political and emotional undercurrents, the director has quickly become one of the most talked-about new voices in Indian cinema.

A Massive Pan-India Release With Global Ambitions

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 26, 2026. The film will release in eight languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam — underscoring its pan-India and international aspirations.

Adding to the buzz, reports suggest that the makers have approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present the film in international markets, a move that signals the project’s global outlook.

With a visionary director, a powerhouse lead performance by Nani, and an uncompromising thematic core, The Paradise is shaping up to be more than just another big-ticket release. If the BTS glimpse is any indication, the film aims to leave a lasting mark — one written in blood, history, and spectacle.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.

First Published: December 14, 2025, 15:36 IST

News movies telugu-cinema Srikanth Odela Says ‘History Opens Only When Blood Is Spilled’ In BTS Video From Nani’s The Paradise