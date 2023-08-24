SRK, Akshay Kumar And Others Congratulate ISRO On Chandrayaan 3 Success; KJo Reacts To Kangana’s Mean Comment

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. The Vikram lander landed on the Moon’s surface on August 23 (Wednesday) and India has now joined an exclusive group of countries – the United States, Russia, and China – as the fourth nation to softly land on the Moon! The ISRO mission has created history by becoming the first to successfully land on the lunar south pole. India has joined the ranks of only four countries to achieve a gentle landing on the moon. Celebrities from the Indian film industry took to social media to cheer for India and congratulate ISRO on the historic feat.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has seemingly reacted to a controversial remark made by Kangana Ranaut against him. At the India Today Conclave 2019, Kangana had said that Karan Johar “will never be where I am; look at my talent and look at his movies.” Now, Karan has indirectly responded to the statement. During the Express Adda, Ananya Panday asked Karan Johar about “the meanest thing” someone said about his work. To this, Karan replied, “Oh my god! It’s like someone said, ‘see my talent, see his films.’ And, I was like, ‘Ok!'”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kushi has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film is slated to release on September 1. Although the film is a week away from its release, the makers have obtain the rating. Samantha took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that the film has been certified U/A. She also revealed that the booking Kushi have now opened.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated ISRO and India as Chandrayaan-3 was successful in its Moon mission. India became the first ever country to have landed on the south pole of the Moon. SRK took to X, previously known as Twitter, to pen the lyrics of his iconic song Chaand Taare from his film Yes Boss, along with his special note for the team who worked on Chandrayaan 3. The Swades star congratulated the scientists and engineers on the project.

