সোমবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
SRK Calls Rinku Singh ‘My Baby’ After KKR Beats GT; Malaika Reacts After Ritesh Sidhwani Tries To Hold Her Hand

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৩ ৩:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan malaika


Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 22:20 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora are some of the big news makers of the day
After his team KKR’s marvellous’s win, Shah Rukh Khan shared a photoshopped image of Rinku Singh as Pathaan. Malaika Arora was put in an awkward spot after Ritesh Sidhwani tried to hold her hand.

Kolkata Knight Riders Rinku Singh emerged as the star player as he smashed five straight sixes which helped the team secure their win against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPl season. After the team’s marvellous’s win, Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to share a photoshopped image of Rinku as Pathaan.

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani was seen trying to hold Malaika Arora’s hand after he confused her for his wife Dolly Sidhwani in a new video. The trio was seen leaving a party when the incident took place. The awkward moment, shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, seems to have taken place earlier this week.

Despite the divorce, Samantha Ruth Prabhu seems to share a good bond with Naga Chaitanya’s brother Akhil Akkineni. On Saturday, the actress shared a special birthday note for Akhil on social media and a shout-out to his new film Agent.

When it comes to Bollywood and its celebrities, nothing can escape the eagle eyes of the netizens. One recent example of that was Neetu Singh’s cryptic post about marriage that sent the internet abuzz with speculations. Several fans decoded the post as a sly dig on Katrina Kaif owing to her past relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Telugu superstar Jr NTR couldn’t stop himself from teasing Allu Arjun on his birthday. The RRR star took to Twitter late Saturday evening to wish the Pushpa star on his birthday. While Bunny (as Allu Arjun is fondly referred to) returned the birthday love with hugs, Tarak was not impressed with his reply.

