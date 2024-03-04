সোমবার , ৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

SRK Dances With Radhika Merchant, Teaches Anant Ambani Chammak Challo Hook Step; Watch Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৪, ২০২৪ ১২:০৮ অপরাহ্ণ
anant ambani salman khan 2024 03 eef3ecdb89a6ae488ac90729480e2303


Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance with Shah Rukh Khan at pre-wedding bash.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant dance with Shah Rukh Khan at pre-wedding bash.

Shah Rukh Khan danced with Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at their pre-wedding bash. Watch the video here.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a memorable time with Shah Rukh Khan at their pre-wedding bash on Sunday. In a new video shared by Akon on Instagram Stories, Radhika, Anant and SRK’s family were seen grooving to Chammak Challo. The song was performed by Akon and Sukhbir at the bash. At one point of the video, Radhika and Shah Rukh were seen matching steps while the singers performed. In another portion, Shah Rukh was seen teaching Anant the hook step of the song.

Besides these heartwarming moments, the video also revealed Salman took on the drums during the performance. The actor was seen beating the drums while Akon sang. He then joined Anant to dance on Chammak Challo. Anant even tried to lift Salman with the help of his bodyguard Sheru. Watch the video below:

Akon’s performance was a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Several other Bollywood stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were a part of the bash. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega event.

Besides Akon, the three-day event also saw performances by international singer Rihanna and our very own Diljit Dosanjh. Rihanna brought the house down by performing some of her biggest hits. This include We Found Love. She congratulated Anant and Radhika on their upcoming wedding as well.

On the other hand, Diljit set the stage on fire by not only performing his songs but also bringing several stars on stage to perform with him. These include Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ভবন থেকে পড়ে স্পেন দূতাবাস কর্মকর্তার মৃত্যু
ভবন থেকে পড়ে স্পেন দূতাবাস কর্মকর্তার মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1709532621 photo
Devon Conway to undergo surgery, ruled out of IPL 2024 until May | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
anant ambani salman khan 2024 03 eef3ecdb89a6ae488ac90729480e2303
SRK Dances With Radhika Merchant, Teaches Anant Ambani Chammak Challo Hook Step; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm gaza 2
গাজার উত্তরাঞ্চলে বিমান হামলা, নিহত ২০ ফিলিস্তিনি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220106 WA0008

কোরিয়ায় গেল বাংলাদেশি শ্রমিকদের প্রথম ব্যাচ

 wm elma murder

ইলমার ‘অস্বাভাবিক মৃত্যুর’ ঘটনায় স্পেশাল ট্রাইব্যুনাল গঠনের দাবি

 galaxy

তারের মতো জড়িয়ে আছে হাজার হাজার তারার ছায়াপথ! নাসার টেলিস্কোপ ফেরত ছবি চমকে দেবে – News18 Bangla

 wm sheikhhaisna morendramodi12

বাংলাদেশ-ভারত সম্পর্ক অনন্য উচ্চতায় উঠেছে: নরেন্দ্র মোদি

 wm GMKADER

‘সংবিধান ও তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার বুঝি না, সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচন চাই’

 High court

মৌলভীবাজার নারী ও শিশু নির্যাতন দমন ট্রাইব্যুনালের বিচারক বদলি – Corporate Sangbad

 weather 20221203112029

বঙ্গোপসাগরে লঘুচাপ সৃষ্টির আভাস

 wm ou vhjsdc scassas acyrtsd

ফেসবুক কমেন্টে ‘ধর্মীয় অনুভূতি’তে আঘাত, বেরোবি শিক্ষার্থী আটক

 reckit benkijer

বোর্ড সভার তারিখ জানিয়েছে রেকিট বেনকিজার – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20240207 WA0034

চার ইটভাটা গুঁড়িয়ে দিলো প্রশাসন, জরিমানা ২৩ লাখ টাকা