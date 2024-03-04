SRK Dances With Radhika Merchant, Teaches Anant Ambani Chammak Challo Hook Step; Watch Video

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant had a memorable time with Shah Rukh Khan at their pre-wedding bash on Sunday. In a new video shared by Akon on Instagram Stories, Radhika, Anant and SRK’s family were seen grooving to Chammak Challo. The song was performed by Akon and Sukhbir at the bash. At one point of the video, Radhika and Shah Rukh were seen matching steps while the singers performed. In another portion, Shah Rukh was seen teaching Anant the hook step of the song.

Besides these heartwarming moments, the video also revealed Salman took on the drums during the performance. The actor was seen beating the drums while Akon sang. He then joined Anant to dance on Chammak Challo. Anant even tried to lift Salman with the help of his bodyguard Sheru. Watch the video below:

Akon’s performance was a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Several other Bollywood stars including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were a part of the bash. Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also attending the mega event.

Besides Akon, the three-day event also saw performances by international singer Rihanna and our very own Diljit Dosanjh. Rihanna brought the house down by performing some of her biggest hits. This include We Found Love. She congratulated Anant and Radhika on their upcoming wedding as well.

On the other hand, Diljit set the stage on fire by not only performing his songs but also bringing several stars on stage to perform with him. These include Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan.