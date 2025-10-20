SRK Extends Diwali Greetings With Gauri’s Pic: ‘May Goddess Lakshmi Bless You With Happiness’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 03:32 IST

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan warmed hearts this festive season with a touching Diwali post that radiated love and positivity. Taking to his social media accounts, the actor shared an image of Gauri Khan offering a Diwali puja. Alongside the photo, SRK penned a heartfelt note: “Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all.”

The actor’s post quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with wishes, heart emojis, and affectionate notes. Many praised the simplicity and warmth of SRK’s gesture, calling it “pure Mannat vibes.”

Quiet Family Celebration Amid Renovations

Known for hosting some of Bollywood’s grandest Diwali parties at his residence Mannat, SRK skipped the usual star-studded affair this year. Sources revealed that renovations at his iconic Mumbai bungalow prompted the actor to celebrate quietly with his family instead.

Despite the absence of the usual fanfare, SRK’s post alone was enough to send fans into a festive frenzy. Admirers across the globe shared and reshared his message, making it one of the most trending Diwali greetings on X (formerly Twitter).

Viral Crossover With Squid Game Star Lee Jung-jae

Just days before Diwali, SRK grabbed international attention after his surprise appearance alongside Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. The Emmy-winning South Korean actor shared a selfie with Shah Rukh on Instagram, captioning it, “Honoured to be with a respected icon Mr. @iamsrk.”

In the now-viral image, SRK looked dapper in an all-black outfit while Lee kept it casual in a hoodie. Fans from India and South Korea flooded the comments, calling it “the crossover of the century.” One user joked, “My multiverse is complete,” while another added, “Imagine these two in a global action thriller!”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently filming King, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Raghav Juyal. The film, slated for a 2026 release, marks SRK’s highly anticipated return to full-fledged action.

