SRK Gives Savage Reply To Fan Over ‘Zinda Banda’ Song Criticism; OMG 2 Review Starring Akshay Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited movie of the year. While everyone is eagerly waiting for it, King Khan conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter on Thursday, August 10. While SRK responded to several fan questions, he also decided to give a befitting reply to a troll who expressed disappointment with the Jawan song Zinda Banda.

OMG 2 is unlike OMG: Oh My God. The first part had a little more comedy and a breezy approach. However, OMG 2 is heavy on dialogue and serious. Although it could feel preachy, it deserves a watch.

Over a year after his break up with Disha Patani, has Tiger Shroff found the love of his life once again? If a recent report is to be believed, the Baaghi actor is now dating Deesha Dhanuka. However, Tiger Shroff has something else to say. Here’s everything we know as of now:

The buzz over Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated Jawan is growing more each day. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7 i.e exactly a month away now. Last week, the makers unveiled the first track from the film Zinda Banda, which has already become the talk of the town. While, there are reports that the promotions of the film especially with the media will be as minimum as possible, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in keeping the excitement. Maintaining that trajectory, Shah Rukh Khan shared a brand new poster of his film featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Ranveer Singh finally reacted to his casting in Don 3. On Wednesday, Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3. While the announcement left the internet divided, Ranveer shared a post on Instagram and said that he understand the ‘great responsibility’ that has been placed on him. He said he hopes to make fans, Shah Rukh and even Amitabh Bachchan, the OG Don, proud. Ranveer shared the post with a series of childhood photos.

