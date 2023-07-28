শুক্রবার , ২৮ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ১৩ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

SRK Hides Face, Gauri Avoids Paps While Exiting Manager’s House Amid Mumbai Rain, Video Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ২৮, ২০২৩ ৮:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shah rukh khan srk gauri khan bollywood


Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan get clicked at Pooja Dadlani's house.

Shah Rukh Khan once again avoided the paparazzi as he was spotted exiting his manager Pooja Dadlani’s house amid red alert in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan were spotted at his manager Pooja Dadlani’s house in Bandra, Mumbai, on Thursday. Shah Rukh once again dodged the paparazzi by hiding his face with a black umbrella. In a video shared on Instagram by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, the star’s bodyguards can be seen covering him with the umbrella and escorting him to Pooja’s house. SRK has been avoiding the photographers for a while now.

Gauri Khan, who is quite media friendly, also chose to ignore the paparazzi while exiting Pooja’s house late night. She was joined by her son AbRam Khan in the car. Gauri was wearing a casual white shirt. Needless to say, SRK fans were super excited to see a fleeting glimpse of the Khan family. One fan wrote, “No one can catch King Khan.” Another one wrote, “You know you are the king when you don’t even let the paps pap you.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Atlee’s Jawan. SRK is reportedly playing a double role in the film. The rumour began after netizens spotted a younger and older Shah Rukh in Jawan prevue. While SRK and Atlee have remained tight-lipped about the speculations, a new report claims to have more details about the double role. It is believed that the father version of Shah Rukh will be identified as Vikram while the son version is named Azaad.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Riddhi Dogra among others. It will also have a special appearance from Deepika Padukone. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year.

shrishti negi 1
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with nearly eight years of experience in the media industry. She is currently heading the Entertainment team at News18.cRead More



Source link

