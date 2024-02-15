SRK On Rejecting Slumdog Millionaire; Aditya Narayan Concert Organiser’s Shocking Claims Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan confirmed he was offered the role of the host in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire. The actor, at the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, opened up about working in Hollywood when he confirmed that Danny Boyle offered him the part. But he rejected the role and it eventually landed in Anil Kapoor’s kitty. Coincidentally, SRK was hosting Who Wants to be a Millionaire aka Kaun Banega Crorepati in India when Danny Boyle offered him the role.

Aditya Narayan came under fire after he was seen hitting a fan and throwing his phone into the crowd at a recent concert. The video of the incident, which took place at Rungta R2 College in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, had gone viral. While Aditya is yet to address the incident, the event organiser broke their silence on the controversy and said that the fan was allegedly not a student. The organiser added that the man was irritating Aditya throughout the performance and eventually, the singer lost his cool.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in Indian movies. He’s had many hit films over the years. The audience is really curious about what his next movie will be after Tiger 3, which came out around Diwali in 2023 and did well at the box office. During the promotions for Tiger 3, Salman Khan said he’s working on a film called The Bull with Karan Johar. He even showed up at the start of the filming in Mumbai in December. The initial plan was to start filming in November 2023, with the aim of releasing it on the big screen over the Christmas weekend in 2024. But looks like it has been pushed for later.

Hrithik Roshan, one of fittest actors in Bollywood, is known for his body transformations for films. Recently, for Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, he had to change his appearance three times. The actor, who follows a strict diet and rigorous workout regime, took to social media on Wednesday to talk about how true strength is about accepting help when needed and being okay with vulnerability. With a long caption, he posted a photo of himself on crutches. He revealed that he pulled a muscle.

Nick Jonas and his fellow Jonas Brothers band members, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were in Mumbai to perform for the first time as part of Lollapalooza 2024. Following their performance, the trio made their way to Natasha Poonawalla’s house for an after-party. It was attended by Bhumi Pednekar, among others. In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Bhumi spilled the beans on the party and revealed that Priyanka Chopra was a part of the party via a video call.

