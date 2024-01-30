SRK Opens Up About Long Gap Before Pathaan, Jawan, Dunki: ‘Usse Pahle Meri Films Achchi Nahi Gayi Toh…’

Shah Rukh Khan truly ruled the year 2023 with his releases, including Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, breaking several records and creating some new ones too. After a long break, the superstar made a banger return and took the box office by storm. While the films have topped several charts, Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t seem to be in the mood to take another huge gap from his film. In a recent Dunki meet and greet, SRK interacted with his fans and expressed his gratitude for giving so much love to all his films. The actor also quipped about the future trajectory.

In a viral video shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club on X(formerly Twitter), KIng Khan can be seen addressing a huge gathering of fans. He said, “It’s new because I have been working for 33 years and you take such a big gap. Normally, you get a little nervous and you feel that, ‘I hope I’ve got the film right’. Usse pehle kuch meri filmein thi jo itni acchi nahi gayi toh mujhe lagne laga tha ki main acchi filmein bana nhi raha hun (Before that there were some of my films that didn’t do well and so I thought I’m not making good films). But I think more than my films ek pyaar tha logo ka jo (there was love for) Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki k liye.”

He continued, “I think this whole country and people outside this country from India have actually taken me to their heart more than the films and said that, ‘Aare 4 saal k liye mat jaya karo, 2-4 mahine theek hai (don’t take a break for 4 years, 2-4 months are fine)’. So, I’m very very thankful to all of you, to the audience and the whole world for making me realise ki jo main karta hun woh theek karta hun aur mujhe woh baar baar karte rehna chahiye (that what I do is right and I should keep on doing it).”

After a hiatus of four long years, Shah Rukh Khan made a grand return to the big screen in January 2023 with Siddarth Anand’s Pathaan. Also featuring actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film broke several records and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. While Pathaan continues to remain special for the actor and his fans, he next delivered another hit with Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. He was once again seen in an action role, fighting against the evils of society. The film went on to collect over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

This did not end here. The actor concluded the year with yet another hit with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, a film that focused on the illegal immigration of people through the Dunki route. Next, the actor is yet to announce his future projects but is likely to begin work by mid-2024.