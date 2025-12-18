SRK Protects Suhana, Gauri From Crowd As They Arrive At AbRam’s Annual Day Event | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 01:38 IST

Shah Rukh Khan shields Gauri and Suhana from fans at AbRam’s annual day event in Mumbai, with Bollywood stars like Bachchans, Kareena, Karan Johar attending.

Bollywood saw a star-studded turnout on Thursday as several celebrities gathered to attend their children’s annual day function in Mumbai. Paparazzi captured multiple moments of actors and filmmakers arriving on campus, accompanied by family members, eager to cheer for their young ones’ performances.

SRK Protects Family Amid Fan Frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, made a stylish entrance while supporting their youngest, AbRam. In the viral video, SRK dressed in black with a beanie and sunglasses, was seen tactfully shielding Gauri and Suhana from the eager crowd, ensuring their safe passage into the venue. Suhana looked chic in a gold top paired with denim, while Gauri opted for an elegant white suit, drawing attention from fans and photographers alike.

The event highlighted the K-family’s dedication to their children, as SRK was seen guiding them with care, balancing security and a warm, approachable demeanour. Fans outside couldn’t resist cheering, waving, and capturing glimpses of the superstar family.

Bollywood Stars Cheer Their Kids

Other notable celebrity families also made appearances, adding to the glamour of the day. The Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, were present to support Aaradhya Bachchan, joining the celebrations with pride and joy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, dressed casually in a dark pink shirt and denim, attended with her sister Karisma Kapoor to cheer for her sons, while Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Kapoor were among other Bollywood parents witnessing the festivities.

Beyond actors, personalities like celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani with his wife Manisha, and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan were also spotted at the venue, highlighting the event as a blend of family celebration and celebrity gathering.

The annual day function not only brought together Mumbai’s elite but also offered a glimpse of the stars in a more personal and intimate setting, celebrating milestones in their children’s lives while engaging with fans in a fun and light-hearted manner.

