SRK Skips Meeting Fans On 60th Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown Files Harassment Case Against David Harbour | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 02, 2025, 21:50 IST

Shah Rukh Khan stayed indoors at Mannat on his 60th birthday, Millie Bobby Brown filed a complaint against David Harbour, Haq faces legal trouble.

Here are the top newsmakers of the day.

Fans who flocked to Mannat to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday were met with an unexpected update from the superstar himself. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), SRK apologised and revealed that he wouldn’t be stepping out to greet them this year. He shared that authorities had advised him to stay indoors for safety reasons, given the massive crowd gathered outside his Bandra residence. In true King Khan style, he expressed his love and said he’d miss seeing his fans even more than they’d miss him.

Read here: Shah Rukh Khan Apologises, Says Won’t Step Out At Mannat To Greet Fans On 60th Birthday: ‘Will Miss…’

As Netflix readies the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things, actor Millie Bobby Brown has reportedly lodged a formal complaint against co-star David Harbour, alleging incidents of bullying and harassment on set. The claims have prompted an internal investigation within the streaming company. According to a report by RadarOnline.com, Brown, 20, who portrays Eleven in the hit sci-fi series, submitted a detailed complaint against Harbour, 50, before filming for Season 5 began. The allegations, while serious, do not involve sexual misconduct, sources familiar with the situation confirmed.

Read here: Millie Bobby Brown Files Harassment Complaint Against David Harbour Ahead Of Stranger Things 5

Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi are gearing up for the release of their upcoming courtroom drama Haq, inspired by the historic Shah Bano Begum case. But it looks like the film has fallen into legal trouble as the legal heirs of Shah Bano Begum, represented by Adv Tousif Warsi, have filed a petition in the Indore High Court seeking a stay on the release of the upcoming film Haq, starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Emraan Hashmi.

Read here: Yami Gautam And Emraan Hashmi’s Haq Lands In Legal Trouble; Shah Bano’s Heirs Seek Stay On Release

As Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks its first anniversary, director Anees Bazmee has confirmed that the beloved horror-comedy franchise is far from over. In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker revealed that work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 is already underway, with Kartik Aaryan set to return as the lead. Bazmee also teased that fans can expect plenty of surprises in the next chapter of the blockbuster series.

Read here: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 In The Works; Anees Bazmee Says Kartik Aaryan Will Return To The Franchise

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, tentatively titled SSMB29, has been creating a buzz for many months now. Earlier, on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, Rajamouli shared that the first reveal of the film will be in November 2025. Now, as fans excitedly wait for an update, the filmmaker’s social media banter with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj has gone viral! During the light-hearted exchange, Mahesh Babu officially confirmed Priyanka and Prithviraj’s casting, while SS Rajamouli reacted by saying that he has ‘ruined’ the surprise. The team then teased a big reveal today, that is, on November 2.

Read here: SSMB29: Mahesh Babu CONFIRMS Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj’s Casting; SS Rajamouli Promises BIG Reveal

First Published: November 02, 2025, 21:45 IST

News movies bollywood SRK Skips Meeting Fans On 60th Birthday, Millie Bobby Brown Files Harassment Case Against David Harbour