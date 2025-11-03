SRK Thanks Fans For Making 60th Birthday ‘Special’, Posts Heartfelt Note With Celebration Video | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 06:03 IST

Shah Rukh Khan thanked his fans for making his 60th birthday special and promised to meet them soon in theatres and at his next birthday celebration.

Shah Rukh Khan shares a selfie video with cheering fans on his 60th birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday turned into a heartfelt celebration that united fans across the globe. The superstar, who has ruled over hearts for more than three decades, expressed his gratitude through a special video message and selfie clip, thanking admirers for their endless love and support.

This year, while he did not step out to greet fans from Mannat, SRK made sure they felt his affection. He took to social media to post a cheerful selfie video from his fan meet event in Mumbai, looking stylish in a grey beanie and glasses. Surrounded by cheering fans, he smiled and waved as he said, “Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u…”

Thank you for making my birthday special as always. Full of gratitude… and those of you I couldn’t meet, I will see you soon. In the theatres and at the next birthday. Love u… pic.twitter.com/81azuPsmwi— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2025

For years, it has been a tradition for thousands of fans to gather outside Mannat every November 2 to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The sight of him waving from his iconic balcony is a moment cherished by fans and the media alike.

However, this year’s celebration was slightly different. Earlier in the day, the Jawan star took to X (formerly Twitter) to issue an apology, revealing that authorities had advised him against stepping out due to crowd control and safety concerns. He wrote, “Have been advised by authorities that I will not be able to step out and greet all you lovely people who have been waiting for me… Thank you for understanding and believe me… I will miss seeing you more than you will.”

SRK Makes Up With Special Fan Interaction

Even though he couldn’t greet fans outside his home, Shah Rukh ensured his admirers were not disappointed. At the exclusive fan event, the superstar spent time with his supporters, smiling, posing, and expressing heartfelt gratitude.

At 60, the “King of Hearts” continues to prove that his relationship with fans remains his biggest blockbuster.

